Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

No injuries after officials extinguish garage fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Crews responded to a home in Millcreek after a fire started in the garage. They arrived to the scene at and extinguished the fire at 4897 South Wasatch Blvd. on Monday. More from 2News. Officials said arson was not suspected and no one was home...
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss

TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
TOOELE, UT
kjzz.com

Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

38-year-old man dies in Morgan County skiing crash

MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 38-year-old man has died after he hit a snowbank while skiing in Morgan County. Sgt. Todd Christensen with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they received calls of the incident a short time before 3 p.m. on Sunday at Wasatch Peaks Ranch. Upon arrival,...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash

OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead after home fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. However, Chad Jepperson with Salt Lake City Fire said officials are unclear if the person died inside, or later after they were removed from the house. Officials said...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Ogden police investigating fatal shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound

Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager

A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Pedestrian killed by TRAX train at City Creek Center station

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A pedestrian has died after they were run over by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said. Police responded to the scene at the stop outside City Creek Center at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. They said a man in his 60s exited a northbound blue line train with his bike before he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks as the train was departing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

