KUTV
No injuries after officials extinguish garage fire in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Crews responded to a home in Millcreek after a fire started in the garage. They arrived to the scene at and extinguished the fire at 4897 South Wasatch Blvd. on Monday. More from 2News. Officials said arson was not suspected and no one was home...
KSLTV
Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss
TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
kjzz.com
Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
KUTV
38-year-old man dies in Morgan County skiing crash
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 38-year-old man has died after he hit a snowbank while skiing in Morgan County. Sgt. Todd Christensen with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they received calls of the incident a short time before 3 p.m. on Sunday at Wasatch Peaks Ranch. Upon arrival,...
Explosion and fire at Riverdale mobile home park
Investigators say an explosion and fire at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale is ‘suspicious’ and are trying to determine the cause.
ksl.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash
OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
KUTV
Two killed, one injured when car speeds through Ogden intersection, slams into building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle that was traveling through Ogden City streets at a high speed crashed into a building Sunday morning, killing the driver of the car and front seat passenger as well as injuring the back seat passenger. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said...
Gephardt Daily
Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
KUTV
Arson suspect reportedly admits to torching his own Taylorsville apartment unit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested Friday after police said he intentionally set the Taylorsville apartment complex he was living in on fire. Representatives of Unified Fire Authority said that crews were dispatched to the Bridgeside Landing Apartments on South Bay Bridge Road on reports of an apartment fire.
KUTV
Lockdown lifted after police confirm bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper Police on Monday confirmed a bomb threat was made against Corner Canyon High School. The school was briefly put on lockdown while authorities investigated. Initially, students were asked to stay inside their classrooms while police followed up on a message that "could be construed...
kslnewsradio.com
One dead after home fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. However, Chad Jepperson with Salt Lake City Fire said officials are unclear if the person died inside, or later after they were removed from the house. Officials said...
KUTV
Ogden police investigating fatal shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
upr.org
Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound
Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department's Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
ABC 4
16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager
A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
18 year-old man in critical condition following crash in Eagle Mountain
An 18 year-old Eagle Mountain man is in critical condition after he pulled in front of a Jeep in Eagle Mountain Saturday night, causing the highway to close for several hours.
KUTV
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
kjzz.com
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
Man who died after falling under TRAX train identified
A man died after exiting a TRAX train at the Mall/City Center stop Saturday night after he fell between the train's cars.
KUTV
Pedestrian killed by TRAX train at City Creek Center station
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A pedestrian has died after they were run over by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said. Police responded to the scene at the stop outside City Creek Center at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. They said a man in his 60s exited a northbound blue line train with his bike before he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks as the train was departing.
