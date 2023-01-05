ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Australian Open: Venus Williams withdraws because of injury

Venus Williams has withdrawn from this month's Australian Open after sustaining an injury at a warm-up tournament. The 42-year-old had been awarded a wildcard for the Grand Slam, which begins on 16 January in Melbourne. Williams was injured during the ASB Classic in Auckland. There are doubts over world number...
BBC

Australian Open: Players can compete if they have Covid-19

Players at the Australian Open will not need to take Covid-19 tests and could play if they have the virus. "We just wanted to follow what's currently in the community," tournament director Craig Tiley said. "We have gone a step further by making a recommendation around staying away when you're...

Comments / 0

Community Policy