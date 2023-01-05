ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:10 a.m. EST

Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse. The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital. Experts on religion and sports say prayer is a common response to health scares. It was amplified in this case by social media and the high-profile “Monday Night Football” game.
IOWA STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Harvard rescinds fellowship offer to leading rights activist

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has rescinded a fellowship it had offered to a leading human rights activist over what he says was his group’s criticism of Israel. Kenneth Roth, who headed Human Rights Watch until recently, was recruited last year by the Harvard Kenney School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow. He accepted. But a few weeks later, in July, Roth said the center called and told him that the school’s dean had vetoed the fellowship. Roth believes it was due to his and his group’s criticism of Israel. Over the years, the group has issued a number of reports saying that Israel appears to have committed war crimes against the Palestinians.
FOX 28 Spokane

Senator: Ending US aid to Ukraine would be historic mistake

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s independent senator says the U.S. risks enabling the spread of extremism in Europe if it stopped providing support to Ukraine in its war with Russia. Sens. Angus King of Maine and Jack Reed of Rhode Island traveled to Kyiv last week to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. King says Monday he came back more certain that U.S. aid to Ukraine is vital. Ukraine is slated to receive billions in aid as part of the recent government spending bill. King says the U.S. should continue supporting Ukraine until Russian President Vladimir Putin is out of the country.
MAINE STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Outgoing Sen. Sasse knows Trump criticism shapes his legacy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s outgoing U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse left office Sunday to become the University of Florida’s new president and said he knows he may be remembered more for his criticisms of former President Donald Trump than for the policies he supported. Sasse was a prominent Trump critic who joined with a handful of other Republicans to vote to convict the former president at his second impeachment trial. Those criticisms led to Sasse being sharply criticized by his own political party in Nebraska even though he voted with Trump 85% of the time. Sasse acknowledged in an interview with the Omaha World-Herald that his complicated relationship with Trump will shape his legacy.
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has confirmed that he has moved to Florida. The Republican officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to now-U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards of the 11th District. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that Cawthorn mentioned his Florida move while writing a social media post last Friday backing Florida Rep. Byron Donalds for House speaker. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported in November that Cawthorn had purchased a home in Cape Coral, Florida, in August. Donalds’ district includes Cape Coral. Cawthorn was elected to Congress in 2020 at age 25.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Golden Globes are back on TV, but are reform efforts enough?

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after their mighty fall, the battered, 80-year-old Golden Globes are back on NBC. After dumping the telecast last year, the network decided to go ahead Tuesday under a limited, one-year broadcast deal. The Globes promise to be starry once again after the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association spent months working on reforms aimed at eliminating the taint of sexism, lack of diversity and ethical and financial lapses among its members. Some powerful stakeholders are on board with progress so far. But they acknowledge more must be done. The Globes air Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district has cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn’t describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen. It also didn’t immediately respond to Associated Press requests for further information. Sports and other activities will take place Tuesday as planned.
DES MOINES, IA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has praised President Joe Biden’s weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration. Hobbs looked for balance between get-tough border hawks and immigration advocates focused on a humanitarian approach in her first state of the state address Monday. Hobbs outlined a legislative agenda focused on tackling education, water shortages and housing costs. Several Republican lawmakers walked out on Hobbs as she pledged to promote abortion rights, foreshadowing the contentious fights that confront the new governor in her dealings with the Legislature. Earlier, two GOP senators stood and turned their back on the governor as she spoke about education.
ARIZONA STATE

