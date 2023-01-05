Read full article on original website
Fans Stand on Top of Car to Watch Matt Turner, Arsenal Vs. Oxford in FA Cup
A group of fans in England would certainly say so. During the Arsenal vs. Oxford United FA Cup fixture on Monday at the Kassam Stadium, some fans, taking the car seat phrase a bit too literal, caught the action by standing on top of a car overlooking the inside of the pitch.
Red Stars agree to 2-year deal with MF Addie McCain
Midfielder Addie McCain and the Chicago Red Stars agreed to a two-year deal with a one-year option on Monday. Financial
