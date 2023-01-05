Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Eater
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s best chicken noodle soup
It's National Soup Month and many people rate the chicken noodle soup at Gene's Sausage Shop and Deli as Chicago's best. Rating any food as “best in Chicago” will bring out the “whatabouters;” those who say “What about my favorite?” A great many, though, have the chicken noodle soup at Gene’s Sausage and Deli in Lincoln Square at the top of their best of list, and a December rating by “Time Out” not only put Gene’s in the top spot for chicken noodle soup but the best overall soup. In the audio clip below, Gene’s co-owner Derek Luszcz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history of Gene’s — celebrating its 50th year in business this year — and what makes his mother’s original recipe so good.
Reimagined Soldier Field includes dome, entertainment district in new developer video proposal
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the latest attempt to get the Bears to stay in Chicago, Landmark Development released a virtual tour of a revamped Soldier Field. But is it enough to keep the Bears from moving the stadium to the suburbs? It's unclear how much this would cost taxpayers because there was no financial plan behind this Hail Mary from the city. Soldier Field has served as home to the Chicago Bears for decades. Like Sunday's Bears loss, a sports consultant says this last attempt to keep the Bears in Chicago will be a loss for the city. "Whatever they did to the Rams' stadium,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chicago
Chicago might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chicago.
Raising Cane’s to Open Flagship Restaurant in Downtown Chicago
Chicken finger brand to open uniquely designed Restaurant on famed Michigan Ave
luxurytraveldiary.com
Best Executive Or Club Lounges In Chicago Hotels
This article outlines the hotels in Chicago which offer club or executive lounges to guests. By reviewing each of these club or executive lounges, I conclude which hotel has the best club lounge in Chicago. Best Club Lounge In Chicago. When deciding which hotel to choose for your stay in...
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro area
Check out the many flavors including, a chicken salad sandwich with Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and Sriracha. (CHICAGO) You may not consider the humble chicken salad to be so versatile, but the Southern franchise, Chicken Salad Chick, has built its success on serving chicken salad in an abundance of ways.
Scott Harris Hospitality Continues Naperville Expansion with New BBQ Restaurant
The group is also opening a third Davanti Enoteca across the street
Sunday Brunch: Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills
CHICAGO — Natashia Hilentzaris with Thassos Greek Restaurant in Clarendon Hills joined WGN Weekend Morning news to talk about traditional Greek cuisine. Thassos Greek Restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday and is closed on Tuesdays. You can learn more about the dishes from Sunday Brunch below. Saganki Opa Kefalograviera Greek cheese, rolled in seasoned flour […]
positivelynaperville.com
Chicago Auto Show ‘First Look for Charity’ is set for Feb. 10
Above / Howard Weiss, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Board President, and son Jackson host Turning Pointe Reception at the 2022 First Look for Charity at the Chicago Auto Show. Again in 2023, First Look for Charity will benefit Turning Point Autism Foundation, the only West Suburban nonprofit of 18 beneficiaries. (Photo courtesy TPAF)
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
Great American Dog Show brings 200 breeds to Schaumburg
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Woof" is the word this weekend over at the Great American Dog Show at the Renaisance Shaumburg Convention Center Hotel. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a look as some of the stars were getting ready for their close ups. Two hundred different breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club are competing. One siberian huskey might just have a shot at the big prize. "Any dog can be built beautifully, but if he doesn't have the heart to do it, it doesn't matter. He's got that too," said Laura King. After 30 years as a professional dog handler, King knows a star...
multihousingnews.com
Pizzuti Cos. Launches 19-Story Chicago Tower
The development planned for the city’s West Loop neighborhood is expected to deliver next year. The Pizzuti Cos. has broken ground on Coppia, a 19-story, 298-unit mixed-use development in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood slated for completion in 2024. The developers recently received an $82 million construction loan from...
thereporteronline.net
New Chicago Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know, 2023
2023 has begun and winter is here, and as the cold days drag on, Chicago’s hospitality industry must wrangle with the challenge of luring patrons out of their cozy homes. Fortunately for the city, its chefs and restaurateurs are rising to the occasion and unveiling compelling new establishments all over town. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
fox32chicago.com
Rock Bottom Brewery, staple of River North, abruptly closes after more than two decades in business
CHICAGO - After more than two decades in business, a River North staple has closed its doors. Rock Bottom Brewery, located at the southwest corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, served its final batch of beer Sunday night. "It’s always sad to see a restaurant close, especially one that...
thereporteronline.net
Francesca’s Passaggio in Naperville out of business after 17-year run on Route 59 – Chicago Tribune
Francesca’s Passaggio on Route 59 near 95th Street in Naperville has closed. The Italian restaurant featuring cuisine from Rome and the surrounding areas of Tuscany, Umbria, and Lazio was part of the Scott Harris Hospitality, founded by restaurateur Scott Harris in 1992. A spokesperson for the company said there...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?. The answer is no, and, in fact, no January has even come close. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the record books dating back to 1871 and noted that January 1880 leads the pack with just 16 days dropping to 32 or lower. That January, the city’s warmest on record, averaged a record 16 degrees above normal, and all 31 days logged above-freezing highs, the lowest being 33 on Jan. 28. The warmest days were 61 on the 11th and 60 on the ninth, and back-to-back highs of 59 on the third and fourth.
starwarsnewsnet.com
Over 300 Original ‘Star Wars’ Action Figures Found in a Collector’s Closet in Chicago
Over 300 pristine Star Wars action figures have emerged from a collector’s closet in Chicago — now dubbed ‘The Morphy Find’ — after a meeting with the CEO of Morphy Auctions led to the revelation of their value. The collector of primarily coin-operated vending machines mentioned the collection to CEO Tom Tolworthy at a coin-op show, who requested photos of the toys and was amazed to discover they were all in mint condition and packaged in their Kenner factory boxes — a stockpile of vintage toys which had been discontinued since 1985.
whatnowchicago.com
Davanti Enoteca Opening Third Location in Naperville
Davanti Enoteca, an Italian concept found in Western Springs and San Diego, is making its way to Naperville, opening a new location at 47 E. Chicago Ave. The company’s third location will move into the former home of Pizzeria Neo in early Spring 2023, according to the Daily Herald. The restaurant comes from Scott Harris Hospitality, who also opened La Sorella di Francesca in Naperville nearly three decades ago. Now the group is getting ready to expand even more, offering an intimate wine bar space and shareable Italian plates. Scott Harris is also opening a new BBQ restaurant called Smokehouse across the street.
