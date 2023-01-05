Bassett nominated for reappointment as Secretary for the Department of Labor and Licensing

Read full article on original website
Related
talkbusiness.net
The era of Sarah: Gov.-elect Sanders lays out education, criminal justice road map
Look for fundamental, conservative changes to state policy in the areas of education and public safety, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders said in a statewide interview that aired Sunday (Jan. 8) on Talk Business & Politics and Capitol View. Sanders, who will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on...
talkbusiness.net
State legislators sworn into office; House Speaker names chairs
Arkansas legislators were sworn into office as the 94th General Assembly kicked off in Little Rock Monday (Jan. 9). Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, was unanimously elected to a historic third term as leader of the House. State Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, was formally installed as...
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Hutchinson makes final round of appointments to boards, commissions
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments on Friday (Jan. 6):. Keith Chrestman, Jonesboro, as Circuit Judge for the Second Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024. Replaces Judge Cindy Thyer. Jim Andrews, El Dorado, as Circuit Judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. Term expires on December 31, 2024....
Comments / 0