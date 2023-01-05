ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Artistic Director takes medical leave

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFtp1_0k4wFgPf00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced that Neal Gittleman, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, is on medical leave to recuperate from a surgery.

Associate Conductor Patrick Reynolds will conduct the orchestra throughout Gittleman’s recovery. Gittleman is expected to return to the podium in early spring.

Gittleman was diagnosed with intermediate-stage prostate cancer in late 2022. “The good news is that there’s a very high probability of a cure,” Gittleman. said “The bad news is that recovering from surgery will keep me off the podium for a while.”

Art around the world: New exhibits coming to Dayton Art Institute

“The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance family extends its warmest wishes to Neal as he recovers,” DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent and DPAA Board President Ed Tomme said in a joint statement. “Neal is a pillar of our organization. His dedication and contributions to the arts and the community are unmatched, and we look forward to his triumphant return to the podium.”

Audiences may know Associate Conductor Patrick Reynolds from several SuperPops concerts, Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra’s Young People’s Concerts, and Magic Carpet programs.

Dayton exhibits show art’s effect on Alzheimer’s

Most recently, Reynolds conducted DPAA’s Hometown Holiday production featuring the one-act opera Amahl and the Night Visitors. He is also a professor of Music at the University of Dayton.

Gittleman’s procedure went well, and he is resting at home. DPAA asks the public to respect his privacy throughout his recovery.

Any cards or words of encouragement can be sent to Neal Gittleman c/o DPAA, 126 N. Main St, Suite 210, Dayton, OH. 45402.

