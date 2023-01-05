ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
NESN

Ex-Celtics Big Man Responds To Kemba Walker’s Release From Mavericks

Kemba Walker endured yet another setback on Friday after the Dallas Mavericks released the undersized point guard following nine games with the organization. Walker, who had battled his departure from the Detroit Pistons this offseason, now returns to square one. With the Mavericks, while unable to re-establish himself and cement a role, Walker did show flashes. In fact, during his first start with Dallas, he was phenomenal. Walker scored 32 points — including a game-tying basket to send the game into overtime — against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 16. Yet, that wasn’t enough to keep Walker in a Mavericks uniform.
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
The Ringer

The Doncic Problem, Jordan Scoring Today, and Coaching Criticism With Jeff Van Gundy. Plus: Three Concerning Young NBA Players, and Life Advice.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Nuggets’ blowout win over the Clippers, no West teams having a winning record on the road, Mavericks-Celtics, and three promising young NBA players who are not developing as expected (0:47). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy to discuss the NBA scoring deluge, Luka Doncic’s ability to dissect any defense thrown at him, what constitutes a “winning player,” the Nets’ resurgence, fans’ and media’s criticism of coaches, and more (17:16). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 18 (1:11:53), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:08).
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"

LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich Opens Up On The Current State Of His Relationship With Ime Udoka

Gregg Popovich shed light on his relationship with the suspended Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka, and safe to say it's all love for the latter. The confirmation from Popovich himself when he spoke to reporters ahead of the Spurs' contest against the Celtics, adding that Udoka remains a good friend despite all the controversy.
