Louisville, KY

Louisville confirms two transfer wide receivers

The University of Louisville football program confirmed two wide receiver transfers on Monday evening. The Cardinals were able to confirm that Jackson State transfer Kevin Coleman and Georgia State transfer Jamari Thrash. The two wide receivers announced in the past few days that they would attend U of L. Both are enrolling in classes this week.
