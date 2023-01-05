ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

“Endless stream” of hogs continue terrorizing Estero community

By Sarah Metts
 4 days ago
ESTERO, Fla. — The hogs are back and still wreaking havoc in the Fountain Lakes community. But, even after addressing the problem with community leaders, neighbors say the problem is much bigger than that.

“I feel like I’m sending one soldier into battle when they’re trapping these pigs,” says Cliff Hansen. “It’s just an endless stream of pigs.”

Hansen says the community trapper recently collected 80 hogs, but the problem persists.

“I think our community is doing a great job,” says Hansen. “The town of Estero just keeps giving more and more rights to people to develop.”

Hansen believes the hogs are being kicked out of their homes, the woods next to Fountain Lakes, and landing in his neighbor’s front lawns.

“It’s just shocking that every morning someone else got hit by it,” says Hansen.

I am pissed off
3d ago

terrorizing 🙀🙀🙀🙀. I 🤔 that might be a little Strong. animals survive by hunting it's not there fault that people keep taking their land from them.

