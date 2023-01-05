ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NCAA Football: Gasparilla Bowl-Wake Forest at Missouri

By Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

Dec 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) waits for a play call against the Missouri Tigers during the second quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

ncataggies.com

A&T, UNCW to Meet For The First Time In 12 Years

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (6-10, 1-2 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington (13-3, 3-0 CAA) LOCATION East Greensboro, NC/Corbett Sports Center (5,700) STREAM: The game will air live on FloHoops. Spencer Turkin will handle the play-by-play, and Walter Johnson Giannini will provide the analysis. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES. The Aggies...
WILMINGTON, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T's Attempt to End UNCW's Lengthy Winning Streak Comes Up Short

EAST GREENSBORO – The team with the nation's longest current winning streak came into Corbett Sports Center to play the North Carolina A&T Aggies men's basketball team on Wednesday night in the 23rd-ranked College of Charleston. As if that was not enough, the Aggies then welcomed to #ClubCorbett on...
WILMINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

WSSU's Chancellor Elwood Robinson announces his retirement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University's Chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson announced his retirement Monday. After a 39-year career in higher education, Robinson's last day will be June 30. Dr. Robinson has served as the chancellor since January 1, 2015. As the chief executive officer of WSSU, he has overseen...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Lady Cavs top defending state champ Salisbury

Playing a defending state champion from North Carolina, Alyssa Ervin and the Carroll County girls’ basketball team got another chance to flex their muscles Saturday, defeating Salisbury 55-40 in the Battle of the State Invitational in High Point, N.C. Ervin scored 29 points without the benefit of a free...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
rvbusiness.com

Many Willing to Shell Out Big Bucks at N. Carolina RV Show

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV’s flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state’s largest RV show, according to a report by WFMY, the CBS affiliate in Greensboro, N.C. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
SALISBURY, NC
horseandrider.com

EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash

CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
CONCORD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
Tellico Village, TN
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

