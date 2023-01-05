NCAA Football: Gasparilla Bowl-Wake Forest at Missouri

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coach
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III has appointed Vincent Brown to lead the Aggies football program. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. A&T will hold an introductory press conference Jan. 9 at Deese Ballroom inside the campus Student Center.
ncataggies.com
A&T, UNCW to Meet For The First Time In 12 Years
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (6-10, 1-2 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington (13-3, 3-0 CAA) LOCATION East Greensboro, NC/Corbett Sports Center (5,700) STREAM: The game will air live on FloHoops. Spencer Turkin will handle the play-by-play, and Walter Johnson Giannini will provide the analysis. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES. The Aggies...
ncataggies.com
A&T's Attempt to End UNCW's Lengthy Winning Streak Comes Up Short
EAST GREENSBORO – The team with the nation's longest current winning streak came into Corbett Sports Center to play the North Carolina A&T Aggies men's basketball team on Wednesday night in the 23rd-ranked College of Charleston. As if that was not enough, the Aggies then welcomed to #ClubCorbett on...
wfmynews2.com
WSSU's Chancellor Elwood Robinson announces his retirement
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University's Chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson announced his retirement Monday. After a 39-year career in higher education, Robinson's last day will be June 30. Dr. Robinson has served as the chancellor since January 1, 2015. As the chief executive officer of WSSU, he has overseen...
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
thecarrollnews.com
Lady Cavs top defending state champ Salisbury
Playing a defending state champion from North Carolina, Alyssa Ervin and the Carroll County girls’ basketball team got another chance to flex their muscles Saturday, defeating Salisbury 55-40 in the Battle of the State Invitational in High Point, N.C. Ervin scored 29 points without the benefit of a free...
rvbusiness.com
Many Willing to Shell Out Big Bucks at N. Carolina RV Show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV’s flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state’s largest RV show, according to a report by WFMY, the CBS affiliate in Greensboro, N.C. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off...
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
WBTV
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
City, business owner in debate over sign on historic building in downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new business moved into an old historic building and now a sign is causing a stir. The owner of Roar, a dining and entertainment district in Downtown Winston-Salem, says that the city isn’t keeping its promises to the business. City leaders say that it’s the business that isn’t playing fair. […]
Greensboro restaurant ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve ever gone on romantic dates in Greensboro or sought out something beyond your standard casual fare, there’s a good chance you’ve been to Green Valley Grill. On Friday, OpenTable revealed their top 100 “Most Beloved Restaurants in America” for 2022, and the list included that iconic Greensboro favorite. Green […]
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
Number of families impacted by card skimmers rises, benefit reimbursement not a guarantee
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Guilford County Social Services is still working with families impacted by EBT card fraud. 86 people have come forward to file a report with the High Point Police. So far, all of those reports involve EBT Cards. Card skimmers were found at two High Point...
US 52 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned in Winston-Salem. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2...
Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash
CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
