Nashville, TN

NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

By Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PFhf_0k4wAZ4p00

Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after being hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) as he attempts a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
DENVER, CO
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leave the field together after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK
GREEN BAY, WI
Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win

The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
CHICAGO, IL
Reports: Broncos seek to interview Dan Quinn

The Denver Broncos have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview Dan Quinn - again - for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network and 9News reported Monday. Quinn was a finalist for the vacancy last year before the team opted to hire Nathaniel Hackett, since fired after starting 4-11. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg finished out the season as interim head coach. ...
DENVER, CO
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday

It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tellico Village, TN
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

