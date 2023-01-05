NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
Jan 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) greets team owner Robert Kraft before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Broncos get Saints' OK to interview Sean Payton
The New Orleans Saints have granted the Broncos permission to interview Sean Payton for the open head coaching job in Denver, ESPN first reported Saturday. NFL Network also later confirmed the report. The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. ...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury walks towards the locker room before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leave the field together after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (left) and head coach Sean McVay talk during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Jan 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith looks up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
If This Is It, What Will Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Miss?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers paused for 10 seconds while pondering that question after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.
Packers OC Adam Stenavich: Must Hit for Big Plays vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers need to create some big plays against the Detroit Lions to keep up with their explosive offense.
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Lions Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay.
Bears secure No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to Texans’ win
The Chicago Bears moved past the Houston Texans in the draft order on the final day of the regular season to lock up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears lost 29-13 Sunday to the visiting Minnesota Vikings and finished the season 3-14. The Texans then rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 for their third win of the season, wrapping the season with a...
Reports: Broncos seek to interview Dan Quinn
The Denver Broncos have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview Dan Quinn - again - for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network and 9News reported Monday. Quinn was a finalist for the vacancy last year before the team opted to hire Nathaniel Hackett, since fired after starting 4-11. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg finished out the season as interim head coach. ...
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday
It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played...
