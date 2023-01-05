Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Related
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Racist spews hate at Asian man during random umbrella attack in NYC
An Asian man was randomly targeted by a hate-spewing racist who threatened to kill him and whacked him over the head with an umbrella in Downtown Brooklyn, cops say. The disturbing encounter began around 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the intersection of Fleet Place and Willoughby Street, according to police. The 35-year-old victim was walking when the hateful stranger approached him and “made derogatory anti-Asian statements and threatened to kill him,” cops said. The racist followed the victim and struck him in the head with an umbrella, police said. The attacker then fled the scene. The victim sustained a minor injury to his forehead but refused medical attention. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
NY judge accused of making racist, anti-gay remarks agrees to step down
A New York judge who was accused of making vile racist and anti-gay remarks has agreed to step down — claiming a shoulder injury has left her unable to fight misconduct allegations, The Post has learned. Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Harriet Thompson — who faced charges for alleged biased and “inappropriate comments” toward co-workers — on Friday agreed to retire effective March 1 and never again seek office as a judge, according to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC). Thompson, who was paid a $210,900 yearly salary, was accused of saying that homosexuality is an “abomination,” claiming that Hispanic people...
New York Post
Harlem Dem Inez Dickens in bid to topple socialist Kristin Richardson Jordan
Assemblywoman Inez Dickens has had it with a soft-on-crime, tough-on-cops politician in her Harlem district — and is willing to give up her Albany post if she can oust the councilwoman, who has likened the NYPD to a white supremacist “gang.”. Dickens this week will announce a bid...
NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?
New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
NYC grocers demand clampdown on shoplifters as violent heists escalate
Thousands of independent grocers across New York City are forming a fast-growing political coalition to demand that elected officials and law enforcement clamp down on shoplifters, claiming that increasingly brazen and violent heists have created a crisis, The Post has learned. The group — which already represents nearly 4,000 stores, including corner bodegas and supermarkets like KeyFood and C-Town in the New York metro area — is calling for prosecutors and judges to set bail for “repeat theft offenders,” reversing key provisions of New York’s sweeping and controversial bail reform law in 2019. Collective Action to Protect our Stores, or CAPS, is...
The Jewish Press
Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES
The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Report on NYPD's gang database, promised for months, has been delayed
The release of a long-awaited report on the NYPD's so-called "gang database" has been delayed. The city Department of Investigation has pushed back release of the long-anticipated inquiry to 'early this year.' [ more › ]
Curtis Sliwa tries to convince mayor’s Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat rats
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa spent Sunday trying to drum up support from Mayor Eric Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat the local rat problem — as two cops kept him under their watch. Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral nominee, eventually convinced at least one longtime local with past experience with rats to try to help establish a cat colony in the area to curb the rodent masses. “This rat was huge. Huge!” Arlene Belfort, a resident of Adams’ block on Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, recalled of her prior brush with a rodent. “It came in my house, I...
Residents of North Manhattan hold vigil to honor victims of violence in the Bronx
New Yorkers came together Sunday night to remember neighbors who were lost because of violence and to speak out against crime around the city.
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout
A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
Mayor Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa trade blows over NYC’s rat problem
These political rivals are fighting over rats like cats and dogs. Curtis Sliwa claimed Saturday he was on the receiving end of a serious tongue lashing from Mayor Eric Adams — which allegedly included an F-bomb — after the Guardian Angels founder and former mayoral candidate was spotted by cops near a Brooklyn apartment house Hizzoner owns, trying to help rid the block of a vermin problem. Sliwa, a Republican who lost the 2021 mayoral race to Adams, was riding a Manhattan-bound C-train Friday night shortly after he completed some preliminary work to set up living quarters for feral cats along a...
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the Bronx
BRONX - The only thing louder than a place called Noise in the Bronx is the suspected gunman’s clothing. Cops say a man wearing very distinctive clothing threatened a vape store employee with a gun during a budding dispute inside the vape store.
The Jewish Press
Brooklyn Jewish Man Hurt in Crown Heights Ramming
A Chasidic Jewish man was struck down by a car in a shocking incident on Friday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The visibly Jewish man was beginning to cross the street at about 6 pm on the corner of Albany Avenue and Union Street when a car turned the corner and struck him down.
NYC man allegedly stabbed stranger in heart after attacking neighbor
A Bronx man was held without bail Sunday after allegedly killing a stranger who appeared to simply show up at the wrong place at the wrong time, as new details emerged in the grisly slaying. Suspect Jose Ortiz, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Tyrone Quick, 45, in the heart at a University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, where the victim was visiting a friend, Vanessa Guzman, cops and new court documents say. Guzman had been trying to hide from Ortiz, who was allegedly threatening to kill neighbors for no apparent reason. Police say Ortiz slashed Guzman in the chest....
Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her”
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his younger female cousin has been arrested and charged for a brutal attack on Monday. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Edward Huerta has been arraigned today on charges of attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin at their Corona residence. Huerta is alleged to have assaulted the 19-year-old victim with a baseball bat and knife on Monday evening, resulting in a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain, among other injuries. “At the center of domestic violence prosecutions is the brutality and The post Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her” appeared first on Shore News Network.
MTA bus driver threatened with gun after telling man to get off bus for not paying fare
An MTA bus driver had gun pointed at him while being threatened after he told a passenger to pay his fare last month, police said.
Comments / 8