NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO