With more than 30 years of experience researching, writing and speaking about water, Jay Famiglietti’s passion about the subject is anything but fluid. From providing expert water commentary on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” to hosting an award-winning freshwater science podcast, Famiglietti has found many avenues to raise awareness about water security. Starting in January, Famiglietti brings this expertise and recognition to Arizona State University as a Global Futures Professor with the School of Sustainability.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO