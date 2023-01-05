Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
The LSU women's basketball team has moved into the AP Top 5 for the first time in 14 years
LSU (16-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) leads the nation with an average margin of victory at 39.8 and has beaten four conference opponents by an average of 27 points. South Carolina (16-0) was an unanimous choice for No. 1, followed by Stanford (16-1), Ohio State (17-0) and UConn (13-2). LSU was fifth with 582 points.
theadvocate.com
LSU lands former freshman All-American cornerback transfer from Syracuse
Former Syracuse cornerback Darian "Duce" Chestnut, a freshman All-American in 2021, committed Sunday evening to LSU, giving the Tigers another potential starter as they rebuild the position for the second straight season. Chestnut started immediately at Syracuse, where he signed as a three-star recruit from Camden High School in New...
theadvocate.com
Zachary's Lindsey Scott Jr., at his fifth college in seven years, wins the FCS Walter Payton Award
FRISCO, Texas — Lindsey Scott Jr., the former Zachary High quarterback who made stops at four colleges before landing at Incarnate Word for his seventh and final season, won the Walter Payton Award on Saturday, given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Scott beat out...
theadvocate.com
Mr. Football: USC signee leads team to LHSAA title, claims LSWA's top postseason honor
Already headed to California to begin classes at USC on. Jan. 5, Many linebacker Tackett Curtis made school history by receiving the highest honor awarded by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association — Mr. Football. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker is the first Many athlete to receive the designation since the...
theadvocate.com
Fabulous finish: 21-point fourth-quarter powers Chargers to a 57-47 win a showdown
The fast start was great, but an even better finish was the clincher for unbeaten Madison Prep in a 57-47 win over Liberty on Monday night. The Chargers led by 10 at halftime. But a 21-point fourth-quarter surge was decisive after Liberty had rallied to take a one-point lead in the third quarter.
theadvocate.com
LSU's Livvy Dunne asks fans to be 'respectful' after overzealous group shows up at Utah meet
The behavior of young male fans of LSU star gymnast Livvy Dunne has become the subject of concern after the Tigers competed in front of a large crowd at a Salt Lake City event on Friday. The LSU gymnastics squad faced off against the University of Utah on Jan. 6...
theadvocate.com
Robin Fambrough: Grace over tragedy may sound like a cliche', but its a mission for Sims family
Fay Sims was all smiles Saturday afternoon. Sims and her husband, Wayne, a former LSU star, posed for a lot of photos after Scotlandville won the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational. Wearing the No. 44 University jersey her son once wore was appropriate for those photos. The smiles were a...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
theadvocate.com
Zachary student makes Trine University honor roll
Michaela Doiron, of Zachary, a Trine University student in Angola, Indiana, was named to the president's list for the Fall 2022 term. Doiron is majoring in biomedical engineering. To earn president's list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of...
theadvocate.com
See the 34 chosen for this year's Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI
The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 34 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI. Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Mary Farmer Kaiser (Class XXXIV) and Corey McCoy (Class XXXV) will serve as co-chairs for the class. Members of...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Dec. 16-26, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26: Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Jan. 11, 2022
Welcome to the second week of 2023. Have you written the correct year on documents yet?. What about resolutions? Did you make any? Have you already broken them?. A resolution we at The Plainsman would love to see is for people who are in clubs, churches and any of the other myriad organizations in and around Zachary to send us their news and activity photos.
theadvocate.com
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
WAFB.com
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines on January 10. Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary. You can donate during blood drive for Liam Dunn. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dudley DeBosier Injury...
brproud.com
Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
wbrz.com
Man shot to death in neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Oak Crest Drive, just off Greenwell Springs Road. Eric Ricks, 38, was shot multiple times and died at the...
