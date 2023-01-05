Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Use Xbox’s Dashboard and Accessibility Shortcuts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Knowing your way around your console's user interface and menus can help you unlock lesser-known features and benefits, giving you a gaming advantage. With Xbox One...
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off High Contrast Mode on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft first introduced high-contrast themes with Windows 7. The idea was to add a theme that helps users with low vision or photosensitivity see screen elements better. But not everyone needs the high contrast mode on Windows 11 or older versions. Maybe you turned it on by accident and are now struggling to turn it off.
makeuseof.com
How to Quickly Change Windows and Browser Tabs With Your Keyboard on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’ve all done it. There is lots of stuff to do, and in an effort to avoid overtime, you end up opening more tabs than you can handle. If you’re a newbie to multitasking—a silly way to work and live in general, by the way—then you’ll most probably be dragging and clicking away your mouse the whole time.
makeuseof.com
Why Microsoft Shouldn’t Follow the PS5 Price Hike
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Video game consoles are already a pricey purchase. But unfortunately, it looks like there is a disturbing trend that could make them costlier. On August 25, 2022, Sony announced its plans to raise the price of PS5 consoles in a range of different markets all over the world.
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Profile Picture on Mastodon
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’re new to Mastodon and want to change your profile picture, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we will walk you through the steps of how to easily change your profile picture on Mastodon.
makeuseof.com
How to Increase Your Download Speed in the Microsoft Store
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do games and apps take forever to download on the Microsoft Store? If so, you don't need to suffer; there are plenty of ways to speed up your downloads.
makeuseof.com
How to Use KDE Discover to Manage Linux Apps, Widgets, and Much More
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Discover is the default package manager for the KDE Plasma desktop. Both Discover and KDE Plasma are found in a growing number of Linux distributions, including the version of Linux that powers the Steam Deck.
makeuseof.com
Which Browser Uses the Least RAM and CPU on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do your device's RAM and CPU resources remain over-stressed by the browser you use, which adversely affects the overall performance of your device? One way to address this issue is to upgrade your hardware, but that's not always a viable solution. The other option is to opt for a browser that uses fewer resources.
makeuseof.com
JLab Launches New Silent Epic Mechanical Keyboard at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. JLab launched its new wireless mechanical keyboard at CES 2023, the first fully-mechanical keyboard from the company. The JLab Epic Mechanical Keyboard will support both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, and best of all, it has an integrated media dial in the top-right corner.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Your Input Can’t Be Opened" VLC Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It is not often that VLC Media Player fails to play a file. But sometimes, when you try to open a media file, you may encounter the "your input can’t be opened" error on VLC. This error can occur with both local media files and when you try to stream a YouTube video, albeit for different reasons.
makeuseof.com
How to Take a Scrolling Screenshot on a Pixel Phone: 2 Methods
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Taking screenshots on a Pixel smartphone is easy. Hardware buttons, the multitasking menu, Quick Tap, and Google Assistant are a few methods you can use to capture the screen on your Pixel phone.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix ALT Codes Not Working on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. ALT codes are a great way to quickly enter special characters, symbols, and letters into your documents or other text fields. However, sometimes they don't work as expected and can be difficult to troubleshoot.
makeuseof.com
How Do Load Balancers and Real IP Relationship Risk Your Security?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the benefits of being a security specialist is working with numerous teams. After an audit, security specialists will have the opportunity to work with database administrators and analysts. For an application to work properly and securely, these teams try to deal with security vulnerabilities that have a common basis. Dialogues between these teams raise some issues with real IP.
makeuseof.com
Is the Enhancement Tab Missing in Windows 11? Try These 5 Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Enhancement tab in the audio device properties window can improve your system's sound quality. But for many users, the Enhancement tab goes missing after upgrading to Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Automatic and In-Progress Downloads on the Mac App Store
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many apps on the App Store are updated regularly to keep them bug-free and provide a superior customer experience. These updates are often necessary, so your Mac is set to download them automatically by default.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Input Signal Out of Range" Error in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When connecting your external display to your Windows PC, you may encounter the "input signal out-of-range" error. This error is often triggered if you have a high-refresh monitor connected to a lower-end graphics device. Additionally, lack of support for higher display resolution on the monitor or graphics card is another common cause of this error.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Text to Images in a JES Application
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. JES is a development environment that allows you to process and edit a variety of media. For images, this includes uploading photos or adding different filter effects.
makeuseof.com
CES 2023: 5 New Laptops That Caught Our Eye
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 has just concluded, and we've seen a ton of amazing laptops over the weekend. But, out of all the displays in Las Vegas, which models caught our eye?
makeuseof.com
How Do You Use Ubuntu Core on a Raspberry Pi?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ubuntu is a popular Linux distro that offers stability, multiple flavors with graphical interfaces, and a community of enthusiasts to help support each other. If you strip away the bells and whistles from Ubuntu, what remains is Ubuntu Core.
makeuseof.com
How to Update Audio Drivers on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’ve been facing sound issues for a while now, perhaps a thorough driver update is in order. Driver updates are famous for fixing all sorts of problems; it’s therefore not a surprise when something goes awry with your audio driver, a quick audio driver update is the first thing that springs to mind.
Comments / 0