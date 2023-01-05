Read full article on original website
Sports ETA and Northstar Meetings Group Expand Strategic Partnership
The Sports Events & Tourism Association has announced the expansion of its industry partnership with Northstar Meetings Group, the leading multi-platform brand for dedicated meeting and business planners and sports event organizers, to serve as presenting sponsor of the association’s key research products, including the State of the Industry research report.
