ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sportstravelmagazine.com

Sports ETA and Northstar Meetings Group Expand Strategic Partnership

The Sports Events & Tourism Association has announced the expansion of its industry partnership with Northstar Meetings Group, the leading multi-platform brand for dedicated meeting and business planners and sports event organizers, to serve as presenting sponsor of the association’s key research products, including the State of the Industry research report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy