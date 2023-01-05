Heaventree Promotions, LLC (DBA Cottage Hill Farm Market) is a local small urban farm in Brunswick Hills, family-owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Scheiderer along with their young daughter. Cottage Hill leases space to local food artisans and crafters at their small indoor farm market registered by the Ohio Dept of Agriculture. "We've been blessed and are thankful to be able to help others in their endeavors," the owners said. Cottage Hill Farm Market is open every Saturday afternoon from 2-4pm during the winter but plans expanded hours April thru September. "We're proud to offer a local space where vendors can showcase their crafts and the community can shop local without crowds or traversing large stores. The response from local vendors and customers has been truly terrific."

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO