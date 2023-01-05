Read full article on original website
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & Artisans
Heaventree Promotions, LLC (DBA Cottage Hill Farm Market) is a local small urban farm in Brunswick Hills, family-owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Scheiderer along with their young daughter. Cottage Hill leases space to local food artisans and crafters at their small indoor farm market registered by the Ohio Dept of Agriculture. "We've been blessed and are thankful to be able to help others in their endeavors," the owners said. Cottage Hill Farm Market is open every Saturday afternoon from 2-4pm during the winter but plans expanded hours April thru September. "We're proud to offer a local space where vendors can showcase their crafts and the community can shop local without crowds or traversing large stores. The response from local vendors and customers has been truly terrific."
whbc.com
Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
weeklyvillager.com
IGA Honors Local Grocers Rich & Darlene Hoffman as IGA USA Retailers of the Year
CHICAGO, IL. – The Independent Grocers Alliance has announced Rich and Darlene Hoffman, owners of Sky Plaza IGA located in Garrettsville, Ohio, as IGA USA Retailers of the Year. The Retailer of the Year awards are the highest honors IGA bestows upon its retailer members. They are presented annually...
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
The family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start.
Frozen meal producer gets $9.6 million grant for plant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A company that sells pre-made meals to school cafeterias is planning on opening a new poultry-processing plant in Cleveland and has won a $9.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. International Food Solutions, a Florida-based company with Cleveland ties, plans on redeveloping a vacant building...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Akron to look at your stuff
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
Massillon chef launches pop-up chef’s table with first event on Valentine’s Day
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Chef Bri Welk of Fire and Fig | Private Events in Massillon is starting a pop-up culinary venture, The Chef’s Table. She’s planning to take fine dining events to unique venues in communities with limited brick-and-mortar fine dining. She’s starting small with an intimate Valentine’s Day gathering, on Feb. 14, at The Barrel Room on Canal in Canal Fulton. There she’s hosting six couples for a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Reservations are open.
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
ocj.com
Farmland preservation event in Navarre
On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., the Village of Navarre is hosting a public talk, “Preserving Our Farms.” Farmers, rural landowners, and local citizens are invited to learn more about preserving our rural landscape for future generations. Andy McDowell from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy will give a presentation on program areas of interest: donated and purchased conservation easements, related tax benefits and land acquisitions. We will also hear from a representative of the Wilderness Center, who will join us to talk about the role their organization plays in local land preservation. The event will take place at Navarre Village Hall (21 Canal St W, Navarre, OH 44662).
Gervasi Vineyard sets ice cream, Bourbon pairing events
CANTON, Ohio – Gervasi Vineyard has a couple of food-drink pairing events on two Sundays in March. Gervasi Spirits will be paired with frozen desserts from Pav’s Creamery on March 5. Menu. • BLU Liquor with watermelon sorbet. • Wine Barrel Bourbon with double dark chocolate cake gelato.
A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which was the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
Gas prices rise again in Northeast Ohio: Up another 13 cents in Cleveland and Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Here we go again…. After experiencing a steady decline at the end of 2022, gas prices have risen for the second week in a row – including another spike here in Northeast Ohio. Akron drivers are now paying an average of $3.40 per gallon after...
Mission Possible: The Greater Akron polymer cluster
AKRON, Ohio — Akron is known as the rubber city, linked forever to the tire industry when four major companies were headquartered there. A statue on Main Street honors the rubber workers and their families. Now a group of community members and industry leaders wants to use Akron’s rich past to ensure a vibrate future.
spectrumnews1.com
Community asked to weigh in on the future of Akron’s Innerbelt Highway
AKRON, Ohio — The city is asking for the community’s input on the future of a closed 33-acre section of the Akron Innerbelt. An online survey will be available through Jan. 31 to enable residents to submit their ideas and answer a few questions, the city said in a release. In February, 10 participants' names will be drawn to win $25 gift cards.
cleveland19.com
Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
Ohio's medical marijuana market set to more than double in 2023
The number of Ohioans using medicinal marijuana legally through the state’s regulated marketplace jumped 20% in the last year.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment
Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
Residents forced out of apartments with less than 10-day notice, lawsuit says
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating claims that some of your neighbors were forced out into the cold, told to move out of their apartment building with a less than 10-day notice. Edward Molzan, Grady Duffey Jr. and Mary Duffey, filed a lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, saying the […]
