Minnesota House committee approves bill that would protect abortion rights

A preview of the DLF's legislative priorities in 2023 02:09

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A bill to protect abortion rights in Minnesota passed its first test Thursday morning at the state capitol.

The "Protect Reproductive Options," or PRO Act, establishes a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about reproductive health. It passed in the Health Finance and Policy Committee 11-8, with no Republicans voting in favor of it.

Abortion is legal in Minnesota because of a 1995 state Supreme Court Decision. But after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Democrats in charge said the right needs to be spelled out in state law to ensure access.

"This past election, voters spoke decisively and told us they believe every Minnesotan should be able to make their own reproductive health care decisions," said Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie, who sponsored the bill.

In addition to abortion rights, the bill protects access to contraception and fertility services.

Republicans tried to amend the bill to prohibit abortions in the third trimester, and require certain abortions to be performed in a hospital. However, neither of those changes were approved.

Also on Thursday, DFL lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell, and use marijuana. It would also expunge low-level cannabis convictions. Gov. Tim Walz also signaled that he is ready to sign the bill when it comes to his desk.