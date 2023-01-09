Read full article on original website
Related
This company will make employees pay a hefty fine if they bother colleagues on vacation
Dream11, which runs a fantasy gaming platform, will fine its employees 100,000 rupees ($1,200) if they contact colleagues with "work-related calls or messages" on their time off.
How to get Pantone’s Color of the Year into your home, according to interior designers
Pantone recently announced its 2023 color of the year, and it’s a doozie, folks. Dubbed “Viva Magenta,” the color institute describes it as being “a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family.” We spoke to interior designers on how to incorporate this color into your home.
A $5 Venmo request? How inflation is changing the way people use payment apps.
Half of payment app users say they're relying more on apps like Venmo, Zelle and Cash App to split costs due to high inflation, according to a survey.
Best Buy, Dunkin' and Starbucks changed their rewards programs. Then came the backlash
If you want to earn rewards points at Best Buy, you'll have to take out a Best Buy credit card to be able to redeem them.
The best portable induction cooktops in 2023
We've found the best portable induction cooktops to add extra cooking space to your kitchen and let you sauté, sear and simmer far more quickly than with gas or electric burners.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0