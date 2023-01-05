Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
DOJ Faces New Nightmare in Prosecuting Donald Trump
Attorney General Merrick Garland's investigation into Trump's mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago has been upended again—this time, by his own boss.
Biden Says He Is ‘Surprised’ Over Classified Docs Discovery
President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was “surprised” to learn that secret government records from his tenure as vice president had been stashed at a private office in his namesake think tank. He addressed the brewing scandal at a news conference in Mexico City, where he attended a trilateral North American Leaders’ summit with the heads of Mexico and Canada. “I was surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office," Biden said. "I don’t know what’s in the documents. My lawyers have suggested I not ask what they were ... we’re cooperating fully...
Genocide investigation opened against Peru president after protest deaths
Peru’s president and several other top officials have had genocide investigations opened against them by the country’s prosecutors, after 18 people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces on Tuesday. A three day night-time curfew was announced in the southern Puno region in a bid to...
In Remembrance of a Beloved and Very Online Journalist
Blake Hounshell loved great scoops, pithy framing and a sharp tweet. In fact, he would have made this headline much better.
