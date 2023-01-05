TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was just another basket for Jahvon Quinerly. The senior had four en route to 12 points in 18 minutes off the bench during Alabama's 78-52 blowout victory against Kentucky. It was one of Quinerly's best performances since returning from an ACL injury that he suffered in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

