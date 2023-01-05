ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jahvon Quinerly talks about 1,000 points, new leadership role

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was just another basket for Jahvon Quinerly. The senior had four en route to 12 points in 18 minutes off the bench during Alabama's 78-52 blowout victory against Kentucky. It was one of Quinerly's best performances since returning from an ACL injury that he suffered in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season.
Alabama basketball quiets Oscar Tshiebwe in blowout of Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn’t a heavyweight fight, more like a tag-team wrestling match. Despite its improved frontcourt, No. 7 Alabama basketball knew none of its bigs were going to be able to hold down Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe on their own. Instead, the Crimson Tide swarmed last season’s unanimous player of the year, subduing him for the majority of Saturday’s 78-52 win over the Wildcats.
