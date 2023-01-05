ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

SFGate

W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was...
SFGate

Rain to persist as storm weary Californians face evacuations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of storms slammed California on Monday, swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The National Weather Service said rain was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
SFGate

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Warner Mountains in Modoc County and the higher. terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway. 299 at Cedar Pass as...
MEDFORD, OR
SFGate

TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Wednesday... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND BREEZY. CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather. Watch...
NORMAN, OK

