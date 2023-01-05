ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star ends Tennessee Titans’ season

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was all over social media in the first half of Saturday night’s NFL game against Tennessee when Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed him into the ground. But in the fourth quarter, Jenkins got into another highlight – for his team. When Jenkins...
AL.com

Auburn lands former 4-star linebacker, LSU transfer DeMario Tolan

Auburn continued its roster revamp with another big transfer addition Sunday morning. LSU linebacker transfer DeMario Tolan committed to and signed with Auburn, just four after entering his name into the transfer portal and three days after taking a visit to the Plains to meet with Hugh Freeze and staff, providing a needed boost to the team’s linebacker room.
AL.com

Minkah Fitzpatrick duplicates Troy Polamalu achievement

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the first safety since Troy Polamalu in 2010 to be chosen by his teammates as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Most Valuable Player. The former Alabama All-American received the award on Friday and appreciated following in the footsteps of a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
AL.com

Will Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa be back for the NFL playoffs?

For the first time this season, the Miami Dolphins won a game without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, and the victory got them into the NFL playoffs. With Tagovailoa sidelined by a concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater out with a dislocated finger, third-team QB Skylar Thompson went all the way under center on Sunday as the Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 11-6 – the first NFL regular-season game to end with that score.
AL.com

NFL Draft order: Texans win, lose No. 1 pick, fire coach

The Houston Texans concluded their second consecutive 13-loss season on Sunday with a win. Houston closed the campaign with a 14-play, 83-yard drive for a touchdown with 50 seconds to play in the season finale, then went for 2. Quarterback Davis Mills had thrown a 26-yard pass to tight end Jordan Akins for the touchdown, and they connected again on the 2-pointer to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on Sunday.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

