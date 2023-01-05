Read full article on original website
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers’ Najee Harris runs for 1,000 yards again
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris reached 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight NFL season on Sunday in a 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. But the game will be the last for Harris in this campaign. To reach the NFL playoffs, the Steelers needed to win their regular-season finale while the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins lost on Sunday.
Former Alabama prep star ends Tennessee Titans’ season
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was all over social media in the first half of Saturday night’s NFL game against Tennessee when Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed him into the ground. But in the fourth quarter, Jenkins got into another highlight – for his team. When Jenkins...
Alabama NFL roundup: Jerry Jeudy has double career game
In the final game of a lost season, the Denver Broncos might have found something for 2023. In the offseason, the Broncos made a big trade to acquire nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and installed in an offensive-minded head coach by hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Minkah Fitzpatrick duplicates Troy Polamalu achievement
Minkah Fitzpatrick is the first safety since Troy Polamalu in 2010 to be chosen by his teammates as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Most Valuable Player. The former Alabama All-American received the award on Friday and appreciated following in the footsteps of a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Auburn lands former 4-star linebacker, LSU transfer DeMario Tolan
Auburn continued its roster revamp with another big transfer addition Sunday morning. LSU linebacker transfer DeMario Tolan committed to and signed with Auburn, just four after entering his name into the transfer portal and three days after taking a visit to the Plains to meet with Hugh Freeze and staff, providing a needed boost to the team’s linebacker room.
Nick Saban hilariously channels inner Kirby Smart during halftime of CFP title game
So, what’s Kirby Smart telling his No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at halftime of their College Football Playoff national championship game with No. 3 TCU?. Smart’s Bulldogs are 38-7 and have held Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan to 99 yards passing and to two interceptions. Well, Nick Saban told...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ live stream (1/9): Nick Saban to appear, how to watch CFP online, TV, time
Alabama coach Nick Saban is among the guests scheduled to join the “College GameDay” broadcast ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU on Monday, Jan. 9. The popular pregame show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). “College...
Nick Saban gives keys to TCU-Georgia; Corso, ‘GameDay’ guys give CFP national championship picks
Nick Saban played the role of analyst ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU. The Alabama coach appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” and while he didn’t give a prediction on the outcome of the game - like Lee Corso and Pat McAfee and the guys - he did give his keys to the game.
What TV channel is Chiefs-Raiders on today? Live stream, how to watch NFL online, time
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders face off on Saturday, Jan. 7. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Kansas City Chiefs now know they control their destiny. With the NFL’s decision to cancel the suspended Monday night game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a...
Georgia crushes TCU for second straight CFP national title; Get Fanatics’ Bulldogs commemorative gear
No. 1 Georgia left no doubt Monday night, devastating No. 3 TCU 65-7 to claim its second straight College Football Playoff national championship. Now, you can commemorate the Bulldogs’ season with the gear the players rock, thanks to Fanatics. The site is offering free shipping on order of $24...
State NFL roundup: Velus Jones Jr. scoots to his first rushing TD
Injuries and three fumbles limited Velus Jones Jr. in his rookie season. But in the finale of the former Saraland High School star’s first NFL campaign, Jones spotlighted his big-play ability one more time. In the Chicago Bears’ 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jones scored his...
Lee Corso reacts on ‘GameDay’ to National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame induction
On Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship-edition of “College GameDay,” the college football analyst learned he was among four elected to the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame. Host Rece Davis announced the news as the “GameDay” panel, which included Alabama coach Nick Saban congratulated the...
Quinnen Williams wants new deal before Jets’ offseason program begins
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams wants to be with the New York Jets “for years to come.” But if the former Alabama All-American doesn’t have a contract extension by the time the NFL team starts its voluntary offseason program in April, he won’t be there. “Everybody know...
NFL Draft order: Texans win, lose No. 1 pick, fire coach
The Houston Texans concluded their second consecutive 13-loss season on Sunday with a win. Houston closed the campaign with a 14-play, 83-yard drive for a touchdown with 50 seconds to play in the season finale, then went for 2. Quarterback Davis Mills had thrown a 26-yard pass to tight end Jordan Akins for the touchdown, and they connected again on the 2-pointer to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on Sunday.
Fans react to Nick Saban on ‘GameDay’ set for CFP national championship with humor, fatigue, spite
Alabama may not be playing in the College Football Playoff national championship Monday night, but that didn’t stop coach Nick Saban from being on hand. Saban joined the set of “College GameDay” ahead of No. 1 Georgia’s showdown with No. 3 TCU. Social media had mixed...
Will Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa be back for the NFL playoffs?
For the first time this season, the Miami Dolphins won a game without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, and the victory got them into the NFL playoffs. With Tagovailoa sidelined by a concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater out with a dislocated finger, third-team QB Skylar Thompson went all the way under center on Sunday as the Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 11-6 – the first NFL regular-season game to end with that score.
