Marc Stein Reveals Why The Lakers Haven't Traded For Bojan Bogdanovic
Marc Stein says the Lakers think that a package of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, and an unprotected first-round pick would be too much for Bojan Bogdanovic.
Cavs roll past banged-up Suns 112-98
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late to beat the banged-up Phoenix Suns 112-98 on Sunday night.
Four Potential Trade Candidates for the Phoenix Suns
With the trade deadline nearing, we're taking a look at four potential trade candidates that can fix the Suns' problems.
Yardbarker
The Suns Have Had A Rough Few Weeks
Sunday night marked another low moment for the Phoenix Suns this season. The team was taken down by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 112-98, bringing their current record to 20-21, which leaves them in 8th place in the West. That is a far, far cry from where they were last season. Remember,...
Suns could reunite with former fan favorite?
The Phoenix Suns are currently without the services of Devin Booker, but they could be bringing back Booker’s old running mate. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week on his Substack page that the Phoenix Suns were among the teams interested in trading for Charlotte Hornets swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. prior to Oubre’s hand... The post Suns could reunite with former fan favorite? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Suns And Warriors Injury Reports On Tuesday
The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.
Yardbarker
Cavs Used Defense To Propel Them Over The Suns
The Cavaliers established a clear identity that led them to success early in the season. That's how hard they play on the defensive end. Even though that identity had gone missing at times in December, Sunday night's victory in Phoenix showed exactly what it can do when the Cavs stick to it.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
Yardbarker
Suns Reportedly Showed Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr.
At this point, the Phoenix Suns might just take any help possible. Things are beginning to slide for a Suns team that has lost their previous eight-of-nine games and are still without the likes of Devin Booker and Cam Johnson with Chris Paul and Cam Payne joining the injury report, too.
Yardbarker
Cavs Sweep Season Series Against The Suns With Commanding Road Win
Just a few days ago, the Cavs were able to clinch a win over the Suns thanks to an Evan Mobley game winner. Cleveland was able to grab another win over Phoenix on Sunday night to sweep the season series. The Cavs won with a final score of 112-98. Phoenix...
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
