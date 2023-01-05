ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

The Suns Have Had A Rough Few Weeks

Sunday night marked another low moment for the Phoenix Suns this season. The team was taken down by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 112-98, bringing their current record to 20-21, which leaves them in 8th place in the West. That is a far, far cry from where they were last season. Remember,...
Larry Brown Sports

Suns could reunite with former fan favorite?

The Phoenix Suns are currently without the services of Devin Booker, but they could be bringing back Booker’s old running mate. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week on his Substack page that the Phoenix Suns were among the teams interested in trading for Charlotte Hornets swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. prior to Oubre’s hand... The post Suns could reunite with former fan favorite? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Cavs Used Defense To Propel Them Over The Suns

The Cavaliers established a clear identity that led them to success early in the season. That's how hard they play on the defensive end. Even though that identity had gone missing at times in December, Sunday night's victory in Phoenix showed exactly what it can do when the Cavs stick to it.
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
Yardbarker

Suns Reportedly Showed Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr.

At this point, the Phoenix Suns might just take any help possible. Things are beginning to slide for a Suns team that has lost their previous eight-of-nine games and are still without the likes of Devin Booker and Cam Johnson with Chris Paul and Cam Payne joining the injury report, too.
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
