PORTLAND, Ore. — Shots were fired outside of Franklin High School in Southeast Portland on Saturday night as a basketball game happened inside the gym, according to police. Officers found evidence of gunshots in the parking lot on the east side of the school. Portland police said a juvenile may have been grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury but he refused medical aid and did not go to the hospital.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO