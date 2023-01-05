ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
philomathnews.com

Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Basketball game ended at Franklin High School after gunfire in parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shots were fired outside of Franklin High School in Southeast Portland on Saturday night as a basketball game happened inside the gym, according to police. Officers found evidence of gunshots in the parking lot on the east side of the school. Portland police said a juvenile may have been grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury but he refused medical aid and did not go to the hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Salem

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Salem, OR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SALEM, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Teeth whitening, more food carts, Hobby Lobby are headed to Beaverton

Businesses are ringing in the New Year in Beaverton by opening new locations and continuing construction work in the beginning days of 2023. Among the new businesses growing into the city are The Gleamery dental salon, a new location of Breakside Brewing, what will be the ninth Hobby Lobby location in Oregon, and a relocated vein care center.
BEAVERTON, OR
thereflector.com

Man from Woodland dies following water rescue

A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
WOODLAND, WA
The Oregonian

Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today

The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
OREGON STATE

