Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Kaiser Permanente nurses to picket at Sunnyside Medical Center
Nurses in Oregon and Southwest Washington are set to picket outside Kaiser Permanente’s Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Jan. 13 to protest the ongoing staffing crisis that employees say have caused hazardous working conditions for hospital employees.
philomathnews.com
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
kptv.com
New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
Living Room Theaters employees to protest, claiming unfair labor practice
Some employees at Portland’s Living Room Theaters say they are set to strike on Jan. 10 over claims of unfair labor practice, which were filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Jan. 5.
opb.org
Portland’s Habitat for Humanity ramps up efforts to ease the affordable housing crisis
The Portland chapter of Habitat for Humanity is helping address the housing crisis by building more affordable housing, repairing existing homes and helping Black families achieve home ownership in the metro area. The organization received an $8 million donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott last year. The funds are...
Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’
Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
Basketball game ended at Franklin High School after gunfire in parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shots were fired outside of Franklin High School in Southeast Portland on Saturday night as a basketball game happened inside the gym, according to police. Officers found evidence of gunshots in the parking lot on the east side of the school. Portland police said a juvenile may have been grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury but he refused medical aid and did not go to the hospital.
columbiagorgenews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Salem
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Salem, OR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Former Multnomah County Animal Services staff, volunteers say deep-rooted problems have led to years of animal neglect
Long before Multnomah County Animal Services officials announced last week that they would temporarily stop accepting strays and lost pets, the shelter was struggling to provide basic care to animals in its custody. The division announced last week that staffing shortages and a seasonal spike in strays around the holidays...
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
Payroll issue leaves Fred Meyer, QFC employees struggling to make ends meet
PORTLAND, Ore. — Employees at Fred Meyer and QFC, both Kroger-owned grocery store chains, report persistent problems getting paid for their work as payroll software issues continue to plague the grocery giant. Since November, grocery store employees have reported missing paychecks or receiving delayed or partial payments. One of...
‘We can’t afford that’: Sherwood family’s rent hiked 32%
The apartment complex and its management company, Cushman and Wakefield, declined to comment on the matter to KOIN 6 News.
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Teeth whitening, more food carts, Hobby Lobby are headed to Beaverton
Businesses are ringing in the New Year in Beaverton by opening new locations and continuing construction work in the beginning days of 2023. Among the new businesses growing into the city are The Gleamery dental salon, a new location of Breakside Brewing, what will be the ninth Hobby Lobby location in Oregon, and a relocated vein care center.
kezi.com
Tolls for new I-5 bridge planned to begin on existing bridge during construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers who have been dreading the arrival of tolls on the planned replacement for the Interstate Bridge may have to start paying up to cross the Columbia River even sooner than they feared. The project's latest cost estimate hinted at a detail that the Interstate Bridge...
thereflector.com
Man from Woodland dies following water rescue
A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
U.S. Bancorp Tower, Oregon’s largest office building, faces loss of two major tenants
Portland law firm Miller Nash and Bay Area internet pollster SurveyMonkey are leaving the U.S. Bancorp Tower. The moves will leave about 100,000 square feet of vacant office space in the iconic “Big Pink,” Oregon’s second tallest building and its largest office building, and suggests the recent weakness of the downtown office market will continue in 2023.
Here’s where cases against Jan. 6 suspects from Oregon, SW Washington stand
Of the nine people from Oregon and southwest Washington charged with crimes in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, seven of the cases are still in process while two have plead guilty.
Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today
The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
