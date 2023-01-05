Heavy is the head that wears the crown. The first true all-time NBA great to do all his legendary work in the 21st century, LeBron James, is playing some of his best basketball in his 20th season. James is doing things for the Los Angeles Lakers that literally no one has done in the twilight of their career before. And yet, LeBron’s squad is currently on the outside looking in of the play-in tournament of the Western Conference playoff picture.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO