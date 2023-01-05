Read full article on original website
LeBron James and the Lakers are in a game of chicken, and no one will be a winner
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. The first true all-time NBA great to do all his legendary work in the 21st century, LeBron James, is playing some of his best basketball in his 20th season. James is doing things for the Los Angeles Lakers that literally no one has done in the twilight of their career before. And yet, LeBron’s squad is currently on the outside looking in of the play-in tournament of the Western Conference playoff picture.
Michael Jordan, 6’6” guard in North Carolina, led the Panthers in scoring
We can settle the endless debate of which NBA player would be the best to play football, because Michael Jordan scored a game-winning touchdown on Sunday. This is easily one of the funniest things to happen this season. Not only is Michael Jordan playing for the Carolina Panthers, not only does he play guard, but the man in 6’6”. Sure, he’s also 315 pounds and he’s from Cincinnati — but those are technicalities.
