Texas State

Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year

Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?

We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
TEXAS STATE
24 Unique or Odd School Mascots Found in the State of Texas

School mascots are a tradition that goes back many years. It’s almost funny how so many of us have never had a say in what our school mascot is, yet we have such pride in them. But it’s a representation of our town, the place we call home. Whether we love our school mascot or laugh at the name and logo there are definitely some very unique school mascots found in Texas and we found 24 of them that we had to bring to your attention.
TEXAS STATE
One of the Most Trusted Grocery Store Chains in the Country Isn’t in East Texas

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire's and Spring Markets that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options. One of the top grocery options for many is having a modern H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. This latest news just cements the jealousy many in East Texas have of those who have one.
TEXAS STATE
3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!

Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
TEXAS STATE
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
What Is The Most Popular Pickup Truck In Texas?

Texas is big on a lot of things, including pickup trucks. We love our trucks, no doubt about that at all, but which one do we love most?. Mirror, mirror on the wall, what is Texas most beloved truck of all? Well, for starters, it isn't my Toyota Tacoma. I love my truck and we have gone through some rough stuff together, on purpose and as a result of weather and/or crazy drivers.
TEXAS STATE
Colorado Trying To ‘Out-Texas,’ Texas at the Game of Migrants

When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.
COLORADO STATE
SNAP Benefits: Texas to start issuing payments this month!

Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is releasing more than $344.1 million in emergency SNAP benefits this month, as stated by Governor Greg Abbott. This will be the first SNAP benefits payment delivered to Texas households in 2023. It will be the first payment of SNAP benefits in January, which is expected to assist around 1.6 million Texas households.
TEXAS STATE
Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!

So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
Midland, TX
