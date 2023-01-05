ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Alabama landed in ESPN's way-too-early Top 25 rankings for 2023

The college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU. Before the confetti could be cleaned up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, however, attention was already turning to the 2023 football season with betting odds for next year’s national champion and way-too-early top 25 rankings, compiled by several outlets, including ESPN.
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
Pinson mayor, council call out Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway regarding electronic bingo facilities

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council, at its regular Thursday night meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, heard from Zoning Administrator Chris Sharit regarding citizens’ concerns and complaints over electronic bingo facilities in and around the city. “I just wanted to clarify a few things,” Sharit said. “We get several complaints […]
PINSON, AL
