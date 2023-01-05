Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO