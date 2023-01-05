Issues with parking and related code enforcement in Battle Ground are set to receive more attention with the addition of an officer dedicated to take on the job. At the end of Battle Ground City Council’s Jan. 3 meeting, Battle Ground Mayor Philip Johnson presented a number of photos he took while driving around the city. Many of the photos showed parking violations, which included trailers parked on the street for months at a time in violation of city code.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO