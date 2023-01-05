ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
thereflector.com

Battle Ground parking, code issues to receive greater scrutiny with new officer

Issues with parking and related code enforcement in Battle Ground are set to receive more attention with the addition of an officer dedicated to take on the job. At the end of Battle Ground City Council’s Jan. 3 meeting, Battle Ground Mayor Philip Johnson presented a number of photos he took while driving around the city. Many of the photos showed parking violations, which included trailers parked on the street for months at a time in violation of city code.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

Battle Ground contractor to pay $115,000 in Ecology settlement

A Battle Ground-based contractor settled with the Washington State Department of Ecology and will pay $115,000, some of which will go toward a project that supports the watershed the department found the contractor polluted. Hamilton Excavating LLC agreed to pay a $25,000 fine and provide $90,000 for a project approved...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

State prosecutors split on Sahota shooting investigation

A panel of state prosecutors were unable to determine whether a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office acted reasonably when he fatally shot an off-duty Vancouver police officer last January. A Dec. 27 opinion submitted by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office stated prosecutors from Pend Oreille, Lewis, Island,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

Man from Woodland dies following water rescue

A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
WOODLAND, WA
houston-today.com

Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy