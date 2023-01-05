ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

wamwamfm.com

New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses

The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes

Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mary “Marlene” Dale

Mary “Marlene” Dale, 85, passed away at 6:15 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at BridgePointe Health Campus surrounded by her loving family. Marlene was born on March 13, 1937 in Sumner, IL and is the daughter of Fred and Bessie (Fisher) Hesher. She married Jack Dale on June 24, 1956 and he survives.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties

INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Railroad St. Fire in Washington

A fire occurred yesterday in Washington at 515 Railroad St. around 6:40 p.m. Both stations responded to this incident, and according to the police report, the fire blazed for about a half hour until fire command advised the fire had been knocked down. Extra patrols were requested throughout the night...
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

New coffee shop opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Essex could see a new occupant

A military vehicle recycling center could soon operate in the former Essex Wire building in Vincennes. The Area Plan Commission this week approved a zoning change petition allowing for industrial work to happen outside the building. The request was made by Niehaus Companies which owns the Essex property. Knox County...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 hurt in Clark Co. crash

Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
WEHT/WTVW

United Companies names new CEO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Companies is naming a new CEO as Ronald D. Romain, the former CEO of United Companies, transitions his position with the company to Executive Chairman. Amy Romain Barron, the previous Vice President of United companies, has been named the new CEO. Barron is the third generation of the Romain Family […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Jail log shows several meth related arrests

On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

