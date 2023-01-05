Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses
The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
WTHI
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is delayed until approval from the Department of Homeland Security
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Churchill Downs can take the next steps in building the casino, it needs approval from the Department of Homeland Security. Much has already been done at the site of the Queen of Terre Haute Casino. Crews can't erect steel until the casino gets approval...
wamwamfm.com
Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes
Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
wamwamfm.com
Mary “Marlene” Dale
Mary “Marlene” Dale, 85, passed away at 6:15 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at BridgePointe Health Campus surrounded by her loving family. Marlene was born on March 13, 1937 in Sumner, IL and is the daughter of Fred and Bessie (Fisher) Hesher. She married Jack Dale on June 24, 1956 and he survives.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
wamwamfm.com
Railroad St. Fire in Washington
A fire occurred yesterday in Washington at 515 Railroad St. around 6:40 p.m. Both stations responded to this incident, and according to the police report, the fire blazed for about a half hour until fire command advised the fire had been knocked down. Extra patrols were requested throughout the night...
14news.com
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
vincennespbs.org
Essex could see a new occupant
A military vehicle recycling center could soon operate in the former Essex Wire building in Vincennes. The Area Plan Commission this week approved a zoning change petition allowing for industrial work to happen outside the building. The request was made by Niehaus Companies which owns the Essex property. Knox County...
14news.com
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
Vanderburgh Co. Deputies investigate ravine crash
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says a two-vehicle crash occurred on Monday around 1 p.m. at Millersburg and Green River Road.
14news.com
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
‘It’s been awesome,’ Two friends work to grow sport in Knox County
BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Austin Sievers and Tyler Sanders are close friends– and avid disc golf players. The duo wanted more courses around where they live in Knox County, and Sievers said last year, they finally took the initiative into their own hands “I’ve been coming to Camp Arthur my whole life and always knew it […]
WTHI
Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county. Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county. The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe. The...
United Companies names new CEO
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Companies is naming a new CEO as Ronald D. Romain, the former CEO of United Companies, transitions his position with the company to Executive Chairman. Amy Romain Barron, the previous Vice President of United companies, has been named the new CEO. Barron is the third generation of the Romain Family […]
vincennespbs.org
Jail log shows several meth related arrests
On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
