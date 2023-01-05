Read full article on original website
–Three people had to be transported by EMS personnel following a 2-vehicle accident near Algona last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Steven Howard Arndorfer of Clear Lake was eastbound on HWY 18 in a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup, about 3 miles east of Algona around 2:45 PM on Tuesday, January 3rd. Arndorfer’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2020 Ford Edge, driven by 35-year-old Alicia Weaver from Erie, Pennsylvania.
–A Kossuth County man suffered serious injuries after being ejected from his vehicle Sunday morning while hunting south of Burt. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Kevin Harold Wiemers was traveling through a field in a 2002 Chevy Suburban while hunting near 290th Street around 10:30 AM Sunday.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teenager was seriously injured in a late-night shooting Friday night. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department responded to reports of shots fire at around 11:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of 4th Ave. South. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a 17-year-old male with a gunshot to […]
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
(Estherville)--An Estherville man has been arrested for repeated violations of a protection order. Estherville Police began their investigation following a report of Criminal Mischief where the suspect attempted to make entry into a residence in November of 2022. Following that incident, the court issued an order of protection against the suspect.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teenager was hospitalized after being shot late Friday. Police say they found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue in Fort Dodge. It is still unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. The victim is expected to survive.
A trial date has been set for a northwest Iowa man accused of holding Iowa City Police at bay during a standoff last month. 33-year-old Carldale Hunter entered a not guilty plea on Friday. Judge Paul Miller then set a trial date for April 18th. The ICPD received a report...
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent burglary in Cerro Gordo County. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced February 20 for second-degree burglary. Snyder was arrested after he illegally entered a home in the 600 block of...
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A family is looking for answers after a man died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake prior to Christmas. The family said Mark Monroe, 34, of St. Louis, was a veteran and a truck driver who may have been at several bars between Dec. 17-18. He was located Dec. 18 at around 8 a.m. to the 200 block of 1st Ave. N. after a medical call.
Spirit Lake, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his former girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Christian Goyne-Yarns, the man convicted of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford eleven months ago, was identified by Woizeschke as her attacker when she called 911.
A man has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a liquor store in Storm Lake on New Year's Day.
(Estherville)--An Estherville man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after a domestic violence investigation. Just before noon Thursday, Estherville police officers were dispatched to a 911 report of a Domestic Assault that was taking place at 215 South 9th Street. The caller reported that there was a physical domestic disturbance at the residence and as she was talking to her sister on the phone the line went dead.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with past convictions of burglarizing businesses was arrested again over the weekend. Daniel Rish, 30, was arrested Sunday for attempted burglary and possession of burglar tools after he was located in the 1500 block of 4th St. SW. at around 2:30 a.m.
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
