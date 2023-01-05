The total value of assets locked (TVL) in Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem surged by 20% over the last 24 hours to $65.91 million, according to Defillama data. Cardano’s DeFi TVL fell below $60 million on Nov. 10, 2022, finishing the year below the threshold. However, the ecosystem has made a gradual comeback since the start of the new year after a 35.66% surge over the last seven days.

16 HOURS AGO