Shorters get spanked as Bitcoin 2023 revival unfolds
Bitcoin short liquidations continue to pile up as BTC moves higher. Coinglass showed that $53.24 million in shorts were liquidated since the turn of the year. By contrast, $11.98 million in longs were liquidated over the same period. The four-hour chart showed the divergence between shorts and longs taking effect...
U.S. Government seizes SBF’s Robinhood shares
The U.S. Government officially seized FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried‘s (SBF) Robinhood shares, which equates to $455 million, as reported by WatcherGuru. SBF acquired 7.6% of Robinhood for $648.3 million on May 13, 2022. After the FTX crash on Jan. 4, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that it would take control of Robinhood shares under dispute by all FTX-related parties.
Liquid staking tokens surge 40% in seven days, Lido rises highest
Liquid staking derivatives tokens have increased by an average of over 40% in the last seven days, with Lido (LDO) rising the highest by over 64%, according to CryptoSlate’s data. Liquid staking platforms have enjoyed renewed interest following recent revelations that staked Ethereum could be unlocked as early as...
Huobi Korea to become an independent entity, breaking ties with Huobi Global
The Huobi South Korean subsidiary, Huobi Korea, is set to operate as an individual entity after cutting its ties with Huobi Global, according to a report from Korean news outlet News1. Leon Lin, the founder of Huobi Global, owned more than half of Huobi Korea. Among the next major shareholders...
Crypto payments firm Wyre cuts withdrawal limits to 90% of funds
Amid insolvency speculations, cryptocurrency payments platform Wyre slashed its withdrawal limits by 10% on Jan. 7. In a Twitter thread, Wyre announced that its customers can now only withdraw up to 90% of the funds in their accounts. Users will still be subject to daily withdrawal limits, according to which...
FTX attempting to recover millions donated to charities
Defunct crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) donated millions to charities. Now the firm’s new management is trying to recover the donations, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Jan. 8. John. J. Ray, currently heading FTX management, has said that it has been challenging to...
How the GBTC premium trade ruined Barry Silbert, his DCG empire and took crypto lending platforms with them
Digital Currency Group was founded by Barry Silbert in 2015, who subsequently created the DCG empire by investing in hundreds of projects and companies. However, the most important company within DCG’s portfolio is Grayscale Investments, the largest holder of Bitcoin in the world, other than Satoshi Nakomoto. GBTC holds...
Cardano DeFi TVL jumps 20%, ADA token rallies
The total value of assets locked (TVL) in Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem surged by 20% over the last 24 hours to $65.91 million, according to Defillama data. Cardano’s DeFi TVL fell below $60 million on Nov. 10, 2022, finishing the year below the threshold. However, the ecosystem has made a gradual comeback since the start of the new year after a 35.66% surge over the last seven days.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Monster gains for Gala and Zilliqa overshadow large caps
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $40.15 billion since the last wMarket report on Jan. 6 and currently stands at $852.81 billion — up 4.9% from $812.66 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased 3% to $332.25 billion from $322.33 billion on Jan. 6, while Ethereum’s market cap grew...
Bitcoin hash rate surges 17% to touch ATH before falling back
Bitcoin’s (BTC) hash rate surged 17% to an all-time high of 361.28EH/s on Jan. 6 from around 233 EH/s recorded on the same day — the second biggest one-day increase in the past year. It has since retraced to 269.56 EH/s, as of press time. Over the past...
Stagnant BTC reached 15 million BTC, unmoved in 6 months
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate revealed that the total amount of Bitcoin (BTC) that was last active six months ago reached just below 15 million. The chart below represents the total BTC supply that has stagnated for at least six months with the blue area. The data starts from 2010 and shows a steady increase except for short periods in 2018 and late 2021.
Nearly 65% of USDC reserves are held in US Treasury bills
Circle held $43.4 billion in USDC reserves to back 43.23 billion USDC in circulation as of Nov. 30, 2022. Of these reserves, $12.79 billion lay in the Circle Reserve Fund, a registered government money market fund wholly owned by Circle and managed by BlackRock. The fund’s holdings included 12 US treasury bills as of Nov. 30.
Algorand Foundation insights on the future and fundamentals of cryptocurrencies – SlateCast #45
The cryptocurrency industry has experienced a significant downturn in recent months, leading to concerns about the future of the industry. However, John Woods, the CTO of the Algorand foundation, remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies. According to Woods, the recent collapse of centralized exchanges has damaged consumer confidence and...
Bitcoin’s energy efficiency will increase with adoption – proponent says
Popular BTC proponent Lyn Alden took to Twitter to explain how the Bitcoin (BTC) network will become more efficient with increasing adoption. Alden shared data sourced from Glassnode to indicate that BTC mining revenue grows more slowly than BTC market cap and transaction volume. In 2022, annual BTC mining revenue...
Cryptosphere lost 61% less to hacks in 2022 vs 2021
The crypto sphere lost $3.78 billion to 303 blockchain-related security incidents in 2022, which is 61% less than the $9.80 billion recorded in 2021, according to a report by SlowMist. Even though the number of hacking incidents has been growing steadily since 2020, the total amount lost to these attacks...
Binance sees $12B withdrawn in 60 days
Binance has experienced a significant outflow of assets in the past two months, a recent report from Forbes found. Forbes analysts dove deep into Binance’s wallets and found that the exchange saw around $12 billion of outflows since November. Aside from the massive outflows, the report finds the discrepancy...
HIVE produced 213.8 BTC in December 2022
HIVE Blockchain produced 213.8 Bitcoin (BTC), earned $3.15 million in addition to the produced BTC, and installed 1,423 of its BuzzMiner BTC miners in December 2022, according to the company’s update. HIVE’s Executive Chairman, Frank Holmes, commented on the company’s production in December and said:. “We are...
Bitcoin’s annualized 3-month futures basis show a calm before the storm
Out of all the crypto derivative products, perpetual futures have emerged as a preferred instrument for market speculation. Bitcoin traders use the instrument en masse for risk hedging and capturing funding rate premiums. Perpetual futures, or perpetual swaps as they’re sometimes referred to, are futures contracts with no expiration date....
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Voyager defends Binance.US’ bid; Nomad exploiter moves stolen funds
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 9 saw Voyager strike back against objections to Binance.US’ attempted buyout of its assets. Meanwhile, a Forbes report has drawn attention to Binance’s high outflows, and $1.57 million of funds linked to a 2022 Nomad exploit have moved over Tornado Cash. Plus, new research on two Bitcoin investor types: “shrimps” and “crabs.”
