Astar Network Launches the XVM on Public Testnet, Enabling Truly Multichain Use Cases
With XVM, smart contracts will work seamlessly regardless of which language they are written with or which smart contract environment they use. Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, today announces the launch of its Cross-Virtual Machine (XVM) functionality on the public testnet Shibuya. It gives projects building on Astar Network, a Layer-1 blockchain, seamless interoperability between different smart contract environments such as the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM).
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Yearn Finance Releases Permissionless Vault Factory
As DeFi winter grinds on, Yearn Finance, one of the space’s most venerable protocols and a pioneer of yield aggregation with $363M in total value locked, continues to push forward with its roadmap. The latest release from the protocol is called the Permissionless Vault Factory, which will enable anyone...
Flare Launches Layer 1 Oracle Network
Flare, the blockchain for building applications that use data from other chains and the internet, has successfully completed its long-awaited token airdrop at 11:59 pm UTC on January 9th. The airdrop saw 4.279B Flare (FLR) tokens distributed to millions of recipients, including users on Binance, OKX, Kraken, Bithumb, UpBit, Kucoin, BitBank, & more, in one of the largest scale distributions in crypto history.
Withdrawals and Layoffs at Huobi Spark Concern
Alongside a slew of rumors, a spike in withdrawals from Huobi, a top-ten crypto exchange by volume, are raising doubts that yet another centralized exchange is on shaky financial footing. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen highlighted that almost $61M in assets had left the platform on Jan. 6. That represented over...
