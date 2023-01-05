With XVM, smart contracts will work seamlessly regardless of which language they are written with or which smart contract environment they use. Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, today announces the launch of its Cross-Virtual Machine (XVM) functionality on the public testnet Shibuya. It gives projects building on Astar Network, a Layer-1 blockchain, seamless interoperability between different smart contract environments such as the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM).

8 HOURS AGO