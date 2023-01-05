ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakeman, OH

Fisher-Titus Family Medicine in Wakeman welcomes new provider

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
NORWALK — Mindy Riedy has joined Fisher-Titus Family Medicine in Wakeman as a nurse practitioner.

Riedy attended The University of Cincinnati where she earned her Master’s Degree in Nursing. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is certified in the fields of Primary care and Gerontology. She has a passion for helping others and making a positive difference to those around her.

Mindy has over a decade of experience as a Nurse Practitioner providing primary care for a large patient population in a rural health care setting. She is skilled at managing chronic conditions and acute illnesses. She also has experience as a nurse practitioner managing wound care and dermatology needs in chronically ill patients in home health and long-term care settings. Mindy takes pride in her dedication to the practice of medicine but most importantly, the ability to help others regain and maintain their health. She combines evidence- based practice with individual patient needs to help develop long-term goals and treatment plans.

Riedy joins the Fisher-Titus Family Medicine — Wakeman team that includes Dr. Christina Canfield, Dr. Preet Gudimella and Dr. Preeti Gudimella. To schedule an appointment, call 419-660-2900 or visit fishertitus.org/schedule.

