LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the fund arm of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), said on Tuesday it had raised $1.6 billion for its first private equity fund focused on investing in companies providing climate and environmental solutions.
MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG“ or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSX.V: NOU ) in collaboration with Mason Graphite Inc. (“Mason Graphite”) (TSX.V: LLG, OTCQX: MGPHF) releases the results of a preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”), according to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), for a new project covering Mason Graphite’s Lac Guéret graphite deposit, the Uatnan mining project (the “Uatnan Mining Project”) located in Québec, Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005458/en/ Location of the Uatnan Mining Project (Photo: Business Wire)
Coinbase is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year
Top investment bankers share their biggest predictions for what the dealmaking environment will be this year after a brutal 2022.
