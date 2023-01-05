Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
golfmagic.com
Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."
Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour allows player releases for Saudi International
The PGA Tour has granted some players releases to play in the Saudi International, the flagship Asian Tour event sponsored by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. As reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, a "few" members of the PGA Tour have requested a release to play in the event held at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa had A LOT of questions about Matt Fitzpatrick's shirt in Kapalua
Collin Morikawa was extremely interested in the clothing choices of Matthew Fitzpatrick on the final day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Fitzpatrick, 28, has turned a few heads with his attire this week. The Englishman and reigning U.S. Open champion had signed a clothing deal...
golfmagic.com
Two-time Masters champ worried about tension with LIV Golf players at Augusta
Two-time Masters champion and golf legend Ben Crenshaw admitted his deep concern at the tension and awkwardness that LIV Golf players could bring to Augusta National in 2023. Speaking to Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack on Golf Today, Crenshaw hoped that the focus at the Masters Champions Dinner would be on Scottie Scheffler and on the tournament for the rest of the week in April.
golfmagic.com
"Someone needs to be held accountable" Rahm and Westwood hit out at OWGR issues
Lee Westwood, who participates in LIV Golf League events, says "someone needs to be held accountable" as the debate over world ranking points rages on. In case the news escaped you, Jon Rahm this week questioned the methodology of how world ranking points are calculated. The Spaniard is in red...
golfmagic.com
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over
Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over. The Spaniard's details have been quietly scrubbed from the official website of the OEM. Garcia re-joined TaylorMade in 2021 before the PGA Championship. At the time, he was signed alongside another prominent free agent in Tommy Fleetwood. Now a member of...
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa opens up SIX-SHOT LEAD at Sentry Tournament of Champions
Collin Morikawa is on the verge of his first win on the PGA Tour since the summer of 2021 after carding a superb 8-under 65 in the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The two-time major champion, who is trophyless since winning The Open Championship at Royal St....
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm: What's in the bag of the EIGHT-TIME PGA Tour winner?
Jon Rahm started 2023 in the perfect way by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions, coming from seven shots behind to beat Collin Morikawa by two shots in Hawaii. Rahm came alive on the back nine with four birdies and an eagle to reach 27-under, which was too low for Morikawa to go once the American reached the 18th fairway.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: PGA Tour pro Cameron Young involved in RELATABLE golf moment
Cameron Young was involved in the most relatable moment during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. As Collin Morikawa was racing into his first 54-hole lead in more than two years, Young was trying to navigate hole No. 12 in Kapalua. The Plantation...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour chief snaps over Tiger Woods PIP question: "I have discretion, OK?!"
Tiger Woods will not be docked money from the PGA Tour's bonus scheme for missing designated events, commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed. Monahan has not been too vocal in recent months as the American circuit is embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with their LIV Golf League rivals. But the embattled...
golfmagic.com
Hero Cup format CONFIRMED: What is the new DP World Tour event?
The Hero Cup is almost upon us as the DP World Tour and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald ramp up their preparation and plans for the big match with America in September. The new event to be played in Abu Dhabi this week will be seen as a chance for Donald to watch developing European players and potential captain's picks for the Ryder Cup in eight months' time.
golfmagic.com
Callaway snap up Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard
Callaway have announced two important new staff professional signings, with rising stars Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard joining its 2023 team on the DP World Tour. The high-flying 21-year-old Danish twins, both already multiple winners on the DP World Tour, will use a full bag of Callaway and Odyssey products, including the newly-launched Paradym Driver, and the company's Chrome Soft Golf Ball, featuring proprietary precision technology.
golfmagic.com
Callaway PARADYM Triple Diamond 5-Wood vs Callaway PARADYM 3-Wood
- Explosive ball speeds and good distances suit a wide range of golfers. - The springy and solid feel of the face was very satisfying. - Good forgiveness across the face, particularly with the Paradym model. - £379 is a big price tag for a fairway wood. Callaway has...
Comments / 0