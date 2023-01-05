Read full article on original website
What Twitter’s 200 million email leak really means
After reports at the end of 2022 that hackers were selling data stolen from 400 million Twitter users, researchers now say that a widely circulated trove of email addresses linked to about 200 million users is likely a refined version of the larger trove with duplicate entries removed. The social network has not yet commented on the massive exposure, but the cache of data clarifies the severity of the leak and who may be most at risk as a result of it.
What Elon Musk is doing now that he owns Twitter
The FTC is still asking questions about Twitter under Elon Musk. Bloomberg reports that an investigation opened this fall into the question of whether or not Elon Musk’s Twitter is capable of complying with its 2011 consent order — the one a company lawyer warned puts it at risk of billions of dollars in fines — is ongoing and has included questioning two execs who left shortly after Musk’s takeover.
Identity thieves crack major Experian security flaw, access customer credit reports
The website of consumer credit reporting giant Experian carried a major privacy vulnerability that allowed hackers to obtain customer credit reports, and all it took was a little identity data (opens in new tab), and a little tweak to the address displayed in the URL bar, experts have revealed. Cybersecurity...
Rackspace confirms Play ransomware gang behind recent breach
Cloud services provider Rackspace confirmed that the ransomware gang known as Play was responsible for the recent data breach. The security incident, which took place on December 2, 2022, abused a previously unknown security exploit to gain initial access to the Rackspace Hosted Exchange email environment. The Texas-based company stated...
Users Disappointed with Apple TV’s tvOS 16.2 Format
Apple TV has made some changes to the format of the app, and users are not exactly hyped up about it. They took to Reddit to make their concerns known, implying that the update has become more of an annoyance than a convenience. What’s Changed with Apple TV?. It...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Now 4th Most Popular Cryptocurrency On BitPay
Dogecoin, a dog-themed meme crypto that appears to enjoy strong ties with tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk, appears to be struggling to gain enough ground for a major upward swing. After peaking at $0.0749 on January 5, DOGE fell victim to a price retracement that pulled it all...
Google Messages End-to-End Encryption for Group Chats Rolled Out to Open Beta Testers, Company Says
Google Messages now supports end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for group chats on the beta version of its messaging app. The company announced the rollout of the new security features for the group chats back in December and has confirmed that the rollout is now complete for users who signed up to join the open beta program and test upcoming versions of the messaging app before they are rolled out to other users. Google first announced it would bring E2EE support for group chats at its I/O 2022 event.
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
Second coming of once-banned conspiracy theorists after Twitter amnesty
A conspiracy theorist urging Americans to burn voting machines, an anti-Muslim activist posting a photo with a gun, a retired general who called for a coup—Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated thousands of once-banned accounts. Twitter has turned into what campaigners call a cesspool of misinformation, hate-filled conspiracies and...
