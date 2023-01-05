As silly as Jonathan Majors’ Loki villain was, it’s been kind of hard to imagine how the actor might bring Kang the Conqueror to life in director Peyton Reed’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But the movie’s latest trailer makes it crystal clear that while the Avenger Kang’s fighting might be something of a goofball, Kang himself is going to be all business as he tries to tear reality itself apart.

