[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the PlayStation 2 Game The Matrix: Path of Neo?
“The Matrix” movie trilogy is probably one of the most iconic trilogies in the movie industry, and as such, getting a movie tie-in video game for the trilogy is only a matter of when. Unfortunately, the video game industry has its fair share of bad movie tie-ins, with games...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s newest trailer shows it’s Kang’s world
As silly as Jonathan Majors’ Loki villain was, it’s been kind of hard to imagine how the actor might bring Kang the Conqueror to life in director Peyton Reed’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But the movie’s latest trailer makes it crystal clear that while the Avenger Kang’s fighting might be something of a goofball, Kang himself is going to be all business as he tries to tear reality itself apart.
What each streaming service has up its sleeve in 2023 • TechCrunch
Earlier this year, Discovery acquired WarnerMedia to form Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), becoming one of the biggest media companies in the United States. As TechCrunch has reported many times, HBO Max and Discovery+ are combining in 2023. This spring, WBD will launch a merged streaming service that pairs HBO originals and Warner Bros. films with Discovery+’s content library of unscripted shows, documentaries and more. In total, subscribers will have access to nearly 200,000 hours of programming and over 100 brands, such as CNN, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Food Network, TLC, HGTV, ID, Animal Planet and many others.
Lightweight & Compact, But Shares Quest Pro’s Woes
At CES 2023 HTC revealed its new Vive XR Elite headset which is positioned as a Quest Pro competitor. In terms of features and hardware, the headset is largely a refinement of formfactor over anything else; and while it’s undoubtedly compact and lightweight, it may be hampered by an unclear value proposition and some ergonomic details that went overlooked.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Include Antagonist Albert Wesker
2023 is an abundant year for remakes of both games as well as films and shows adapted from games. This year, players will also be getting a remake of Resident Evil 4, and they might just find the brilliantly written villain, Albert Wesker. Keyword Being ‘Might’. It’s been a...
Fake Pokemon NFT game used to take over Windows devices
Hackers are using a well-crafted Pokemon NFT card game website to distribute the NetSupport remote access tool and gain control over victims’ devices. The website “pokemon-go[.]io,” claims to be home to a new NFT card game built around the Pokemon franchise, providing users strategic fun together with NFT investment profits.
VIVE Announces The XR Elite Standalone VR Headset With XR Passthrough
After a week of publicity and hype, VIVE held what might have been the least exciting product launch in the history of extended reality (at least, for people who weren’t at the Consumer Electronics Show). But the product that it launched is a potential Quest killer. Walk Softly and...
