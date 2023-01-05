Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
New Vigo Co. Council President outlines goals for 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Todd Thacker was named the Vigo County Council President within the last week– but he already has his goals laid out for 2023. Towards the top of the list was establishing a plan to spend the rest of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding– which sits around $20 million. He said the county commissioner’s have been developing a plan to spend about 75% of the remaining funds, and they will present to the council in February.
Workshop to prepare the future of individuals with specials needs
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Families with children and other dependents with special needs face many serious questions about how to best prepare for their dependent’s future. Monday evening the KCARC association held a workshop at their building in Knox County. The purpose of the workshop is to...
Interim superintendent at VCSC provides latest on racial harassment investigation
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Interim Vigo County Schools Superintendent Tom Balitewicz provided an update on the racial harassment investigation that’s been ongoing for the better part of two months at the Vigo County School Board meeting on Monday. Several residents raised concerns about a lack of transparency...
Local organization looks to public for help improving climate health
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– One local organization is asking for your help as they look to positively impact the environment in the Wabash Valley. Rethink Inc. is currently applying for a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency that can help develop programs meant to help increase recycle rates. The organization is hosting several Zoom calls open for the public to give their input on what they think is needed around the community.
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area...
Paris 95 receives grant to improve school safety
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris Union School District 95 received two grants from the Department of Justice. The grants total $587,027 and will be used to bring additional safety measures and training to schools. This includes training of staff in mental health, the installation of additional security systems and the hiring of additional mental health personnel.
Details of Linton coach’s arrest released
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident report filed with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is offering new details into the arrest of Linton basketball coach Joey Hart. According to the incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, around 2:29 a.m. multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Linton...
Three arrested for conspiracy to deal meth in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested after police say they were part of a conspiracy to deal methamphetamine. According to Washington Police, on Jan. 4, officers along with members of the DEA Drug Task Force had been investigating narcotics distribution in the area. The investigation reportedly led officers to the area of Longfellow Park near Greenwood Street.
Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10,...
