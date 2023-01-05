TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Todd Thacker was named the Vigo County Council President within the last week– but he already has his goals laid out for 2023. Towards the top of the list was establishing a plan to spend the rest of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding– which sits around $20 million. He said the county commissioner’s have been developing a plan to spend about 75% of the remaining funds, and they will present to the council in February.

