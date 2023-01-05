Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Farewell? Weekly Wrestling Series Seems To Be Coming To An End
One less? Wrestling has been around for a very long time and a lot of that time has seen it airing on television. It makes all the sense in the world as anyone can watch a wrestling match and get the basic idea. There are all kinds of ways to present wrestling and different promotions around the world have showcased it in varying styles. Now though, we might not be seeing one of them again.
wrestlingrumors.net
Next Target: WWE Reportedly Interested In 40 Year Old Second Generation Star
On the radar. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in the world who have nothing to do with WE. Those wrestlers often grow a following and reputation of their own and that can be enough to get WWE’s attention. WWE will often go after wrestlers from other promotions and that seems to be what they are trying to do now with a pair of second generation international stars.
wrestlingrumors.net
On The Market: Former NXT Star Free Agent, WWE And More Companies Interested
On the market. The wrestling world moves very fast as wrestlers are often going from one promotion to another. Contracts have slowed some of this movement down, but those deals eventually expire, meaning things can get interesting again. That is the case again, as a former WWE wrestler is a free agent, despite being a reigning champion in another promotion.
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Up? Former NXT Champions Make Main Roster Debuts
They might be next. NXT is in a unique situation in the wrestling world as its purpose is to repopulate the WWE main roster. Therefore, despite being a wrestling show on national television, NXT exists for its wrestlers to move up to the next level. You can occasionally see a sign that a wrestler is moving up and that might be taking place again with a pair of NXT stars.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Kurt Angle Kisses Undertaker At WWE Live Event, Undertaker Isn’t Happy
It got his attention. Wrestlers have to be in the ring quite a few times every week, many of which are not going to be seen by a majority of the fans. With several events taking place just in front of the live fans, wrestlers need to do something to keep things interesting, or at least entertaining. That is something that was done at one point between two legends, one of whom was not pleased.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Thinking Behind It: Here Is WWE’s Reasoning Behind Taking Money In The Bank To London
The big time. We are in a new year and that means it is time to start doing new things in WWE. That can include all kinds of new concepts, or perhaps doing something in a different way. WWE has a lot of options open to it and some of those can be rather interesting. One such change has already been announced and now we know a good bit more about how the plan came into being.
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: Sami Zayn Tries To Be Roman Reigns In Huge Main Event
The sincerest form of flattery. There are several stories taking place in WWE at the moment, but almost all of them pale in comparison to the Bloodline. The biggest story in the company, the Bloodline saga has seen people come and go, with everything revolving around Roman Reigns. This includes Sami Zayn, who showed what kind of a fan he was over the weekend.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hires JPMorgan To Help With Sale of the Company
Let the bidding begin. According to a report from CNBC, WWE has hired JPMorgan to begin the process of selling the company. This is being reported following the news that Vince McMahon returned to the company yesterday. The report states that if a deal occurs, it would likely occur in...
