Clayton News Daily
Broncos replace turf ahead of finale vs. Chargers
The Denver Broncos will close an ugly season Sunday on beautiful new turf at their home field. 9News in Denver reported Saturday that CEO and co-owner Greg Penner ordered a replacement of the grass field at Empower Field at Mile High this week in advance of the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. The new field will cost an estimated $400,000 and remain in place during a busy offseason at the stadium, which will include concerts and a Supercross motorcycle event. Penner ordered the replacement turf, concerned about the aesthetics of a field that has shown its wear over the past few weeks and about the potential for injury, per the report. A $100 million renovation project at the stadium is due to begin next week and is expected to be finished before the start of the 2023 season, which Broncos brass hopes will provide a facelift for the team, too. The Broncos enter the finale at 4-12 against the playoff-bound Chargers (10-6). Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Dec. 26. --Field Level Media.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Trail Bucs at Halftime as Desmond Ridder Throws First TD
After a back-and-forth opening frame, the Atlanta Falcons (6-10) face a 17-10 deficit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at halftime in Sunday's game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers came out of the gates firing, as quarterback Tom Brady led a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, finding tight end Kyle Rudolph...
Clayton News Daily
Biggest Blowouts in College Football Playoff History
View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia's smashing performance against TCU resulted in a 65-7 victory and made the Bulldogs the first team to repeat as national champions since the College Football Playoff's 2014 debut. Here are the most lopsided scores of the CFP's nine-year tenure, now topped...
Clayton News Daily
FiveThirtyEight Releases Final AFC Playoff Spot Odds
With the final AFC playoff spot up for grabs in Week 18, FiveThirtyEight has released its final playoff odds for the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers entering the final weekend of the regular season. The analytics site has New England with the best odds at 35%, while the Dolphins have a...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs blast Raiders, clinch No. 1 seed in AFC
The Kansas City Chiefs repeatedly harassed Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham while their offense built a big lead en route to a 31-13 win in Las Vegas on Saturday, clinching the top seed in the AFC playoffs. In the regular-season finale for both teams, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while setting an NFL record for total offense by a quarterback in a single season. The top seed assures Kansas City (14-3) a first-round playoff bye and a home game in the division round. Kansas City's defense made big play after big play in the first half, sacking Stidham four times, one of those leading to a fumble, and intercepting him once. Stidham, making just his second NFL start after the Raiders benched Derek Carr, threw for 219 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 50 yards. The Raiders (6-11) trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter when they drove 74 yards to the Chiefs' 2-yard line. However, consecutive incompletions by Stidham gave the ball back to the Chiefs on downs. Kansas City then drove 98 yards on 12 plays, capped by Kadarius Toney's 11-yard run for a 21-3 lead with 47 seconds before halftime. On the Raiders' next possession, Stidham fumbled on a sack by Mike Danna, and two plays later, Harrison Butker kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to move the halftime score to 24-3. Las Vegas opened the third quarter with a 13-play drive but had to settle for Daniel Carlson's 38-yard field goal to make it 24-6. Isiah Pacheco scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Kansas City, and Stidham found Hunter Renfrow for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:37 to play. Mahomes completed 18 of 26 passes and also rushed for 29 yards. In the first half, he surpassed Drew Brees (5,562 in 2011) for the most combined yards rushing and passing in one season. Mahomes finished at 5,608. The Chiefs held the NFL's leading rusher, Josh Jacobs, to 45 yards on 17 carries. Kansas City scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions. Mahomes' 2-yard shovel pass to Jerick McKinnon made the score 7-0 just over two minutes into the game. The Raiders moved it to 7-3 on Carlson's 54-yard field goal, but on their next possession, Juan Thornhill picked off Stidham at the Las Vegas 44. The Chiefs needed only three plays to score, capped by Ronald Jones' 2-yard touchdown run. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Draft Pick Set After Win vs. Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons' (7-10) season has come to a close following Sunday's 30-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Holding one of the NFL's youngest rosters, the Falcons are staring at an important offseason that will provide a chance to keep building the team's foundation ahead of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's third season - and they'll have a good draft pick to do exactly that.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting married and the death of his grandfather -- John McVay -- have all worn down McVay, per the report. The Rams signed McVay to an extension before the season, making him under contract through the 2026 season. Financial terms were not released by the club at the time, but McVay is reportedly among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. McVay, 36, is 60-37 with one game left to complete a sixth full season as the Rams' coach. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Panthers earn sweep of Saints with walk-off win
Eddy Pineiro kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired and the visiting Carolina Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 10-7 Sunday afternoon. Moments before Pineiro's kick, the Saints (7-10) missed an opportunity to take the lead when Wil Lutz's 55-yard field-goal attempt was blocked, giving the Panthers the ball at their 45 with 1:20 remaining. After a sack, Sam Darnold ran for 13 yards, then Darnold, who had just 22 yards passing to that point, completed a 21-yarder to Terrace Marshall Jr. to set up the game-winner. The Panthers (7-10) finished 6-6 under Steve Wilks, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to interim head coach when Matt Rhule was fired after a 1-4 start. Carolina, which beat New Orleans 22-14 in Week 3, ended the Saints' three-game winning streak. The Panthers had just 60 yards of total offense in the first half, but drove 82 yards in 14 plays on the first possession of the second half. On third and goal from the 3, Darnold fumbled inside the 1 and offensive lineman Michael Jordan recovered in the end zone for a touchdown that tied the score at seven. The score remained tied through the end of the third quarter and well into the fourth. After a punt, the Panthers took over at their 13 with 1:47 remaining. Darnold tried a deep pass, but Daniel Sorensen intercepted at the Carolina 49 and returned to the 35. The Saints lost 2 yards in three plays, forcing Lutz to try from 55 yards. On the first possession of the game the Saints drove 75 yards to a touchdown. Dalton threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave, who on the play became the third rookie in New Orleans history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, joining Michael Thomas and Marques Colston. The score stayed 7-0 into the second quarter and the Saints missed an opportunity to extend the lead when Lutz was wide left on a 44-yard field-goal attempt on the third play of the second quarter. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday
It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played since injuring his throwing shoulder in a Dec. 18 against the Chicago Bears, although he played through the ailment in leading the Eagles to a 25-20 win. But the third-year passer sat out each of Philadelphia's last two games -- both losses with backup Gardner Minshew, at Dallas and home against New Orleans. Hurts worked with the first-team offense in limited fashion in Thursday's practice, and after head coach Nick Sirianni said before Friday's workout that "it's trending in the right direction" for Hurts to return, the team's top QB was again limited Friday and officially deemed questionable. Per NFL Network's report, Hurts threw "extremely well in practice this week" and the team likely hopes to build an early lead in hopes of eventually pulling him later against the Giants, who at 9-6-1 cannot move up or down the NFC standings as the No. 6 seed. Hurts entered Saturday with the NFL's third-highest passer rating (104.6) with 22 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. He also has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns, which are tied for second-most in the league. The Giants are also expected to rest several of their starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones. New York elevated Davis Webb off its practice squad on Friday. The Eagles also officially activated safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, and veteran defensive end Robert Quinn from injured reserve on Friday. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees retires after 50-year coaching career
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has announced his retirement, the NFL team released Monday. The announcement follows Pees’ 50th season of coaching across all levels of football. The 73-year-old was named the Falcons defensive coordinator in 2021 and has overseen a steady defensive improvement over the past two seasons. Over the final 10 weeks of the season, Atlanta’s defense limited opponents to 25-or-fewer points in each game and ranked 10th in scoring over that span. Additionally, Atlanta finished second in passing yards per game, fourth in goal-to-go situations and seventh in red zone defense over the final 10 weeks.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons' opponents, home and away matchups set for 2023
The Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 regular season opponents were announced Monday afternoon by the NFL. Under the NFL scheduling formula, each team plays 17 games with these parameters:. • Home and away against its three division opponents (six games) • The four teams from another division within its conference on...
Clayton News Daily
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The play was the first for Buffalo since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tweeted a photo of himself preparing for "GAMETIME!!!" while watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And here's how Hamlin reacted on Twitter after Hines found the right sideline as part of a 96-yard touchdown return on Sunday: "OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Hamlin tweeted. Hamlin also reacted on Twitter after tight end Dawson Knox later scored, then made a heart sign with his hands directed toward Hamlin. "I love you too @dawsonknox," he wrote. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons bring momentum of two-game winning streak into offseason
If the Atlanta Falcons’ performance over their final two football games carries over into next year, then a second straight 7-10 season that ends with them picking eighth overall in the draft might be worth it. While the Falcons’ record is identical to last year’s mark, that’s where the...
Clayton News Daily
Steelers beat Browns but fall shy of playoff berth
Najee Harris rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 28-14 home win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Because of the Miami Dolphins' win over the New York Jets, Pittsburgh (9-8) was still eliminated from playoff contention. Kenny Pickett completed 13 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers, who won their final four games to avoid their first losing season under coach Mike Tomlin. Deshaun Watson went 19-of-29 passing for 230 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Cleveland (7-10). Pittsburgh drove 75 yards in 14 plays and took a 28-14 lead with 4:37 remaining following a 1-yard touchdown run by Derek Watt and a two-point conversion pass from Pickett to Diontae Johnson. The game was scoreless until 6:27 remaining in the second quarter, when the Browns took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Watson to David Njoku to cap off a 10-play, 71-yard drive. Pittsburgh countered late in the second, tying the game at 7-7 with 1:47 before halftime on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to George Pickens. Levi Wallace then intercepted Watson at the Pittsburgh 41-yard line, and the Steelers drove to set up a 49-yard field goal by Chris Boswell for a 10-7 lead with 38 seconds to go. On the first drive of the second half, Pittsburgh drove the field and had a first down at the Cleveland 11-yard line, but the drive stalled. Boswell came on to hit a 34-yard field goal with 9:04 left in the third to give the Steelers a 13-7 lead. Following an interception by Damontae Kazee that gave the Steelers the ball at the Cleveland 25-yard line, the Steelers took advantage of the good field position and took a 20-7 lead with 3:12 left in the third on a 4-yard touchdown run by Harris. Cleveland cut Pittsburgh's lead to 20-14 with 10:20 left in the game on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Nick Chubb, which completed a 7-play, 77-yard drive. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Rams’ Matthew Stafford won’t retire; Sean McVay faces ‘layers’ to decision
While the Los Angeles Rams' young head coach mulls whether to step away from the league, quarterback Matthew Stafford said Monday he has no intention to retire this offseason. Stafford, who will turn 35 next month, is coming off his 14th NFL season, which ended prematurely with a season-ending spinal injury. Stafford was diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion in addition to a concussion, but it isn't expected to be a long-term problem for the quarterback that led Los Angeles to last year's Super Bowl title. He also told reporters Monday that whether Sean McVay chooses to step down from his post would have no impact on his own decision. ESPN and The Athletic reported over the weekend that McVay, 36, will take his time deciding whether he wants to return to the Rams in 2023. Los Angeles suffered through an injury-laden title defense and finished 5-12, missing the playoffs. McVay drew interest from networks eyeing him for a color commentary role last year, when he was coming off his first Super Bowl victory and entertained the possibility that he'd walk away. "There's a lot of emotion right after the season," McVay said. "There's a lot of layers to this. There's a lot of people that it does affect that I don't take lightly and want to be mindful of. And so I'm going to take the next couple days to really be able to kind of reflect." McVay also said he doesn't "get the sense in the least bit I'm done coaching. It's just a matter of what does that look like as it relates to the immediate future." The Rams signed McVay to an extension before the season, making him under contract through the 2026 season. Financial terms were not released by the club at the time, but McVay is reportedly among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. Stafford also signed an extension through 2026. McVay is 60-37 with one game left to complete a sixth full season as the Rams' coach. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Browns downgrade DE Jadeveon Clowney to out vs. Steelers
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was downgraded to out for Sunday's season finale against the host Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns noted that the move was "not injury related" on Saturday, one day after Clowney was sent home after making critical comments and openly questioning whether Cleveland put him in position to succeed. Clowney, 29, told Cleveland.com it has become apparent the Browns have "their own guys, and I ain't one of them, so it's time for me to get my exit slip." The comments, published Thursday, pointed to the Browns focusing gameplans around defensive end Myles Garrett, who has 15 sacks and is one of the leading candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Clowney felt he wasn't getting ample support from coaches, he said, adding he was "95 percent sure I won't be back." "I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability," Clowney said. "(It can't) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody." Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick, has signed a one-year deal each of the past four offseasons. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has never reached 10 sacks in a single season since entering the league with the Houston Texans in 2014. Also on Saturday, the Browns elevated rookie linebacker Storey Jackson and defensive end Sam Kamara from the practice squad. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Titans GM search focused on collaboration with coach Mike Vrabel
General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way we have it planned right now is we have two rounds, and we're going to see where these interviews take us." NFL Network reported Monday that the Titans have requested permission to speak with five outside candidates -- Adam Peters and Ran Carthon of the 49ers, Glenn Cook of the Browns, Ian Cunningham of the Bears and Quentin Harris of the Cardinals. The team will also talk with top in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort, per the report. Malik Boyd of the Buffalo Bills will be granted an interview for the job, according to NFL Network. Head coach Mike Vrabel's job appears to be safe following a 7-10 finish. The Titans used more players on their 53-man roster this season than any other team. With the division and a playoff spot on the line in Week 18, Tennessee started Josh Dobbs, who was signed off the Detroit Lions' practice squad on Dec. 21. The loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars ended the Titans' three-year run as division champs. Strunk said the team has an experienced individual working as a consultant as part of the search. The interview process eventually will include Vrabel's input. "We want someone who is an exceptional talent evaluator, exceptional at roster building, and someone who is an excellent decision-maker," Strunk said. "I also want someone who is a collaborator, someone who is able to find and build consensus to get to the best answers for the team, someone who is open to innovation and evaluating talent beyond the traditional avenues. Just really a talented person in all areas. But more than anything I want someone that can collaborate - that is super important to me, being able to find this person who can collaborate so we're all working together, rowing the same direction." --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich
The Carolina Panthers are expected to interview former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich for their head coaching vacancy, multiple outlets reported. Steve Wilks, who finished the season as interim head coach, is also a candidate for the job. Caldwell, 67, is 62-50 as a head coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17). He went 2-4 in playoff games and coached the Colts to Super Bowl XLIV, where they lost to New Orleans. He has not worked in the NFL since serving as the Miami Dolphins' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2019. Reich, 61, was fired Nov. 7 by the Colts after a 3-5-1 start to the season. He went 40-33-1 overall in four-plus seasons in Indy. Wilks was promoted after Matt Rhule was fired by Panthers owner David Tepper, who said he was seeking a cultural reset for the franchise. Tepper had a conversation -- not an interview -- with Jim Harbaugh about the post last week. However, it was reported Sunday that Harbaugh's camp initiated the call with Tepper. It's unclear if Harbaugh will get a formal interview. --Field Level Media.
