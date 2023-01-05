Four women injured in West Loop crash

4 people hurt, including 2 pedestrians, in rollover crash in West Loop 01:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four women, including two pedestrians, were injured when two cars collided Thursday afternoon in the West Loop.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Canal streets.

A witness told CBS 2 News that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed east on Washington Street, trying to turn left onto Canal from the center lane. As the Jeep was crossing the lane, a black Dodge Charger came speeding down Washington and the two vehicles collided. The Charger flipped onto its roof while the Jeep spun out of control.

Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed two pedestrians on the sidewalk were struck during the crash, and both were thrown into a wall when the Charger hit them.

Twitter/Chicago Fire Department

The two pedestrians were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver and passenger in the Charger had to be pulled from the vehicle, and were taken to the hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

The two people inside the Jeep, a husband and wife, walked away unscathed.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash. It's unclear if either of the drivers will face charges or citations.