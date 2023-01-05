Quality Journalism for Critical Times Censorship and threats to academic freedom in Florida’s higher education system continue to disturb faculty and civil rights lawyers, following the latest move by the DeSantis administration to require public colleges and universities to collect data on how much money is spent on so-called “critical race theory” and “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives. Professors have […] The post FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

