Florida State

Florida Phoenix

FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Censorship and threats to academic freedom in Florida’s higher education system continue to disturb faculty and civil rights lawyers, following the latest move by the DeSantis administration to require public colleges and universities to collect data on how much money is spent on so-called “critical race theory” and “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives. Professors have […] The post FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fosterfollynews.net

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Requires Florida Universities to Itemize Concealed and Misdirected ‘Woke’ Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a requirement that all Florida state university and colleges report expenditures and resources utilized for campus activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory. DeSantis made the request in a December 28 memo to provide a comprehensive list of all staff,...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

UF Faculty Leader: DeSantis Directive Sends ‘Chilling Message’

A University of Florida faculty leader pushed back last week against a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that colleges and universities give state leaders information about resources used for activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. Amanda Phalin, chairwoman of the UF Faculty Senate,...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
FLORIDA STATE
floridanationalnews.com

‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today

To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE

