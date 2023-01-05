Read full article on original website
FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Censorship and threats to academic freedom in Florida’s higher education system continue to disturb faculty and civil rights lawyers, following the latest move by the DeSantis administration to require public colleges and universities to collect data on how much money is spent on so-called “critical race theory” and “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives. Professors have […] The post FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Lawsuit over Florida transgender athletics law reopened in federal court
A Florida lawsuit over a state ban on transgender athletics rights reopened, with the legal challenge back in court in February.
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Requires Florida Universities to Itemize Concealed and Misdirected ‘Woke’ Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a requirement that all Florida state university and colleges report expenditures and resources utilized for campus activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory. DeSantis made the request in a December 28 memo to provide a comprehensive list of all staff,...
flaglerlive.com
UF Faculty Leader: DeSantis Directive Sends ‘Chilling Message’
A University of Florida faculty leader pushed back last week against a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that colleges and universities give state leaders information about resources used for activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory. Amanda Phalin, chairwoman of the UF Faculty Senate,...
FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
Concerns arise over Governor DeSantis targeting professors teaching “woke” subjects
ESTERO, Fla. — There is concern from some college faculty members that their names will be sent to the governor for teaching inclusion and diversity. The governor’s office is collecting the names of those college professors, and students and faculty are concerned about the reasons why. Governor Ron...
WDW News Today
RCID Firefighters Support State Takeover of Reedy Creek Improvement District
Last week, Osceola County announced its plan for the future of Disney’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District, which will be dissolved on June 1. Now the district’s fire department has come out in support of the new plan backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tim Stromsnes, communications director of...
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative one
Governor DeSantis has been slammed for his hopes of turning a progressive Florida college into a stringent, conservative one by liberals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.
Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance premium volume nearly doubles
Florida's insurer of last resort expects policies covered to double, cites continued instability in state insurance market.
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Shakes Up Liberal University, Appoints 6 New Members To New College
SARASOTA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed six new members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees in a move that one appointee and conservative ally of DeSantis said is aimed at “recapturing higher education.” The picks will allow DeSantis to
Florida City Among The Top 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
Proposed Florida bill would help find and protect historic Black cemeteries
Cemeteries around Florida are lying forgotten and derelict, some, paved over or used as empty lots for storage. More often than not, these are historic, old, Black cemeteries.
Sen. Ben Sasse resigns to become University of Florida president, opening seat for Nebraska governor
( CNN ) - After voting to impeach former President Donald Trump after the assault on the US Capitol, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse formally resigned from the Senate on Sunday, allowing Republican Gov. Jim Pillen of Nebraska to fill the position.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
Hurricanes Can't Keep the Rich Away. Wealthy Newcomers Continue to Flock to Florida
The hurricane-devastated markets are welcoming a surge of wealthy Florida newcomers, says a recent peer-reviewed study. Long-term demand for Florida real estate has been stable. The average buyer's income has also improved in recent years.
floridanationalnews.com
‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
Independent Florida Alligator
Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today
To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
