I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
This is your sign to buy those concert tickets this week! While most of us are making sure we’re staying on top of our new year’s resolutions, don’t forget this new year should also be about self-care! And what’s more self-care-like than going to see one of your favorite artists? Make sure you’re working hard this week, but don’t forget to reward yourself, too.
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
For the past year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has documented the alarming and dangerous conditions in hundreds of ...
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
LOS ANGELES — Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet Saturday that he and his family arrived in Los Angeles and is looking for a place to tailgate ahead of Monday’s big game. On Thursday, SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating would not be allowed in its parking lot before the Georgia Bulldogs national championship against TCU.
Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
The Georgia Assembly is back in session today, which means The Clayton Crescent will be under the Gold Dome, looking for your state senators and representatives and getting a first look at pending legislation today. Here’s a quick look at what your government officials are up to this week. It’s...
Christian Leary, a wide receiver who spent the past two seasons at Alabama, announced Sunday that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. It is a change of direction for Leary, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and announced Dec. 13 that he was transferring to Central Florida. Leary...
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jury section is likely to last weeks in the gang-related trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug and 13 others. Inside the Fulton County courthouse on Friday another 200 jurors were briefed on the case. In all, around 600 potential jurors participated in an orientation of sorts. As part of the process, they must watch a four-hour video of the judge reading the entire 95-page indictment against the 14 co-defendants.
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
Local governments rely on property taxes to maintain infrastructure and provide public services—to fill potholes, pay schoolteachers, and build affordable housing. In Atlanta, funds always seem to come up short. Julian Bene—a retired management consultant who served on the board of Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development agency—believes he knows one reason why: By his estimate, the city, county, and school system are being shorted millions of dollars a year by high-value commercial property owners not paying their fair share in property taxes. The post Is Atlanta losing out on millions of dollars in revenue each year in property taxes? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
The YSL trial in Atlanta, involving rapper Young Thug, involves 14 people that Fulton County prosecutors allege are part of a street gang. Another eight people, including the rapper Gunna, have taken plea deals and six others will be tried later. Here is an explanation of who’s who in the Fulton indictment and what they are accused of doing.
