Catholic Charities announces $9.5 million for 2023 appeal

 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The new year is only days old and there are months of hard work ahead for Catholic Charities of Buffalo as they seek a $9.5 million goal for the 2023 appeal.

The campaign runs through June 30.

“The hope Catholic Charities provides for those who are struggling to make ends meet or who are facing challenges impacting their health and well-being every day is evident on the faces of so many across our community,” said Adam Sumlin, Ph.D., Appeal 2023 chair. “Community support through the annual Appeal is crucial as the funds raised ensures that much needed programs and services can continue. If we look out for our community, we will always create a better place for others who are less fortunate.”

The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

This year also marks the 100 th year of Catholic Charities serving Western New York and the 99 th year for the annual Appeal.

“We are inspired by Catholic Charities’ centennial year of service and are launching this year’s Appeal with renewed vigor and excitement,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “During its first year, Catholic Charities served about 12,500 people. Last year, Catholic Charities’ programs and services supported more than 134,000 individuals, families, and children. In the 98 years of the Appeal, close to half a billion dollars has been raised to provide help and hope to those who need it most.”

“Let us all answer the call to love one another because when we help those in need, we help our entire community,” said Bishop Michael W. Fisher. “The ministries carried out by Catholic Charities and the diocesan Fund for the Faith are a true gift to individuals and families from every walk of life. This year we move forward with confident hope for the success of this campaign. My fervent prayers will be for positive results at the Appeal close in six months.”

To make a donation, you can call 716-218-1400 or click here .

