Mental health experts say they see more clients with mental health symptoms right after holiday season

wpsdlocal6.com
Medical professionals prepare for new omicron strain coming to our area
PADUCAH — It's not here yet, but it's on the way. A new strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant is sweeping across the Northeast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the subvariant XBB.1.5 is the most prevalent in the country. That's why local doctors and medical professionals are working to measure the impact it could have on our area. The Purchase District Health Department says the subvariant is spreading faster than ever seen before.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center offers sensory play, individualized care
The Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center is a nonprofit organization aiming to help local children achieve their full potential in a safe and nurturing environment. They offer educational programs or daycare to children age 6 weeks to 13 years — most of whom come from low-income, single family homes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County students to return following water damage, intensive treatment
BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary School and Central Elementary School have undergone intensive treatment for water damage and been cleared by appropriate authorities, Marshall County Schools has announced. Classes are set to return to their normal sessions on Tuesday. In a Facebook post on Monday, the school district said...
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Police Department encouraging blood donation with Battle of the Badges drive
MAYFIELD, KY — January 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, but one way you can show support for a local police department is coming up later this month. The Mayfield Police Department is asking members of the community to donate blood on the department's behalf on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the Mayfield Battle of the Badges.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Fiscal Court approves resolution calling on state legislators to address annexation laws
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Major changes to Kentucky's annexation laws: That's what leaders in McCracken County want to see from the state legislature. The county's fiscal court members unanimously approved a resolution expressing their concern about city annexation laws Monday night. The resolution says annexation creates economic consequences affecting...
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents
CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year, along with another shots fired incident just last week, is renewing their concerns. Gun...
wpsdlocal6.com
1/9 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of 'Big Ol Fish.'. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two elementary schools in Marshall County to remain closed Monday; all other schools set to resume
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools says two elementary schools will be closed Monday because of ongoing repair work due to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. However, all other schools in the district will be in session. Class will not be in session Jan. 9...
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County teen accused of making school bomb threat charged with terroristic threatening
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb. The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Director To Retire
Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
westkentuckystar.com
Four arrested in Murray after drug trafficking investigation
Three Murray residents and a Louisville man were arrested Friday in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking. The Calloway County Sheriff's office said the Murray residents — 29-year-old Jessy Casey, 36-year-old Alyssa Turpin and 44-year-old April Wilkins — were each charged with trafficking in 2 grams or more of methamphetamine.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man accused of fighting Metropolis police charged with resisting arrest
METROPOLIS, IL — A Paducah man faces criminal charges in Metropolis, Illinois, say he fought officers outside a bowling alley on New Year's Day. The Metropolis Police Department says officers were called to respond to a fight reported at SuperBowl Metropolis on Jan. 1. When officers arrived, they were directed to a blue vehicle in the parking lot.
cilfm.com
Two dead in homicide/suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Williamson County. Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Integrated Health in Carterville Friday morning, just before 9 a.m. When police arrived on scene they located 32 year old Michelle Aumiller of Harrisburg with...
thunderboltradio.com
Large Drug Seizure Made at Mayfield Residence
The call to a disturbance at a Mayfield home on Sunday night, led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs. Graves County Sheriff’s reports an investigation by deputies led to a search warrant, which led to the arrest of 36 year old Brandon Cavette on multiple drug trafficking charges.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
wevv.com
Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville
A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
