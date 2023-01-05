ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

CBS New York

Roseland, N.J. mayor: Resident shot at would-be car thief inside his home

ROSELAND, N.J. -- A suspect who made his way into a New Jersey house to steal the key fob to a luxury car didn't expect to be confronted by the homeowner with a gun.Ring door camera video shows two suspects pulling up to the house on La Salle Court in Roseland and going towards the house. Then, the same camera camera captured a suspect jogging away and another one literally sprinting.The incident unfolded shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday."The intruder was met by the home owner. The home owner fired one round, from a handgun. We believe that he missed...
ROSELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops

NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Perth Amboy man facing 20 years in prison for armed bank robbery in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – A 42-year-old Perth Amboy man has been arrested and charged for robbing a bank in Middletown last month. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago, Miguel A. Angeles, 42, has been arrested and criminally charged with a bank robbery in Middletown late last month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy, who is charged with first-degree armed robbery. He was arrested on Wednesday. “A report of an alarm activation was received by Middletown Township Police Department members at 10:43 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, at Valley Bank on Route The post Perth Amboy man facing 20 years in prison for armed bank robbery in Middletown appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Multiple Arrests Made in Secaucus, NJ During Week 01/02/2023-01/08/2023

During the week of January 2nd through January 8th, the Secaucus Police Department made multiple arrests in the town of Secaucus, New Jersey. On January 2nd, police transferred custody of 46-year-old Sennca Nesbit of Jersey City, who had several outstanding warrants issued in multiple jurisdictions. Nesbit was not able to post bail for the warrant issued out of Secaucus, and was subsequently transported to the Hudson County Jail.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Rahway Driver Dead In Elizabeth Crash

One person died in a crash at an Elizabeth intersection over the weekend, authorities said. A Pennsylvania man was in a Jeep Gladiator at the intersection of Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue, when the light turned green and he drove east around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
RAHWAY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery

FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late last month, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with first-degree Armed Robbery. At 10:43...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students

HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car Burglaries

“During the early morning hours on October 27, 2022, there were several attempted motor vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle burglary with an item taken. With the assistance of our residents, we were able to get clear video footage of the suspect entering and attempting to enter their vehicles. Due to a thorough investigation conducted by Detective Berger, he was able to positively identify the suspect as Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, NJ. ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson’s first roadway death of 2023

A man was struck and killed trying to cross the four-lane Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday morning, the first traffic fatality in Hudson County in 2023. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was crossing the roadway just north of Paterson Plank Road at 6:33 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Dodge pickup truck in the northbound left lane, North Bergen Lt. Bronson Jusino said. The driver of vehicle remained at the scene.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

No heat, hot water on Christmas for hundreds at N.J. apartment complex

Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex in New Providence spent the coldest Christmas in decades without heat and hot water. After an underground pipe burst at the Haven New Providence apartment complex in Union County around 2 a.m. Christmas morning, management shut off the heat for all 232-units. Some residents reported indoor temperatures that approached freezing.
UNION COUNTY, NJ

