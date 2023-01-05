Read full article on original website
Roseland, N.J. mayor: Resident shot at would-be car thief inside his home
ROSELAND, N.J. -- A suspect who made his way into a New Jersey house to steal the key fob to a luxury car didn't expect to be confronted by the homeowner with a gun.Ring door camera video shows two suspects pulling up to the house on La Salle Court in Roseland and going towards the house. Then, the same camera camera captured a suspect jogging away and another one literally sprinting.The incident unfolded shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday."The intruder was met by the home owner. The home owner fired one round, from a handgun. We believe that he missed...
East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops
NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
Perth Amboy man facing 20 years in prison for armed bank robbery in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – A 42-year-old Perth Amboy man has been arrested and charged for robbing a bank in Middletown last month. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago, Miguel A. Angeles, 42, has been arrested and criminally charged with a bank robbery in Middletown late last month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy, who is charged with first-degree armed robbery. He was arrested on Wednesday. “A report of an alarm activation was received by Middletown Township Police Department members at 10:43 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, at Valley Bank on Route The post Perth Amboy man facing 20 years in prison for armed bank robbery in Middletown appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsontv.com
Multiple Arrests Made in Secaucus, NJ During Week 01/02/2023-01/08/2023
During the week of January 2nd through January 8th, the Secaucus Police Department made multiple arrests in the town of Secaucus, New Jersey. On January 2nd, police transferred custody of 46-year-old Sennca Nesbit of Jersey City, who had several outstanding warrants issued in multiple jurisdictions. Nesbit was not able to post bail for the warrant issued out of Secaucus, and was subsequently transported to the Hudson County Jail.
Rahway Driver Dead In Elizabeth Crash
One person died in a crash at an Elizabeth intersection over the weekend, authorities said. A Pennsylvania man was in a Jeep Gladiator at the intersection of Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue, when the light turned green and he drove east around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJ
Over Five Ounces of Fentanyl mixed with Heroin Discovered in Morristown, Ready to Distribute. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce a first-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl.
Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery
FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late last month, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with first-degree Armed Robbery. At 10:43...
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Jersey City to settle 2016 police brutality lawsuit for $300K
Jersey City will pay a man $300,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit that stemmed from an incident more than six years ago in which he suffered a broken eye socket during his arrest. The 11-page federal suit, filed in 2018, said Antoin Morrieson was walking in the area of...
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into his home.
New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students
HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Middletown Bank Robbery Suspect Charged With Stealing $8K
A Middlesex County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown, authorities said.Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy was charged with first-degree armed robbery, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.At 10:43 a.m. on Dec. 2…
Scrap metal thieves hit 18 Amazon delivery vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The property is a...
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car Burglaries
“During the early morning hours on October 27, 2022, there were several attempted motor vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle burglary with an item taken. With the assistance of our residents, we were able to get clear video footage of the suspect entering and attempting to enter their vehicles. Due to a thorough investigation conducted by Detective Berger, he was able to positively identify the suspect as Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, NJ. ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker.
GOTCHA! Accused $76,000 Gunpoint Bank Robber Captured By Marshals In Passaic Fits The Profile
An ex-con captured by federal Marshals in Passaic after authorities said he robbed a South Jersey bank of $76,000 at gunpoint during Christmas week fit the profile, investigators said. William Ray, 43, of East Orange, is, in fact, being eyed in at least one other bank holdup, as well, just...
WFMZ-TV Online
NJ university president's wife dies after hit-and-run in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A woman has died and a driver is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, died Sunday after the crash around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Hackettstown, Warren County, police said. She was the wife of Bruce Murphy, who is president of...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-95, New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp in Middlesex County
JAMESBURG, N.J. — A crash was blocking an I-95 New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp this morning. The exit ramp from I-95 New Jersey Turnpike Northbound to Cr-535 westbound was blocked due to a crash. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Man killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson’s first roadway death of 2023
A man was struck and killed trying to cross the four-lane Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday morning, the first traffic fatality in Hudson County in 2023. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was crossing the roadway just north of Paterson Plank Road at 6:33 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Dodge pickup truck in the northbound left lane, North Bergen Lt. Bronson Jusino said. The driver of vehicle remained at the scene.
Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill
MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
No heat, hot water on Christmas for hundreds at N.J. apartment complex
Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex in New Providence spent the coldest Christmas in decades without heat and hot water. After an underground pipe burst at the Haven New Providence apartment complex in Union County around 2 a.m. Christmas morning, management shut off the heat for all 232-units. Some residents reported indoor temperatures that approached freezing.
